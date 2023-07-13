FOXBORO — The New England Revolution swapped midfielders with Toronto FC on Thursday, acquiring Mark-Anthony Kaye in exchange for Latif Blessing.
Kaye joins the Revolution with 138 regular season appearances in the MLS, including 128 starts. The Toronto native has scored 15 goals with 23 assists and has appeared in three MLS Cup Playoff games.
The 28-year-old midfielder thrived with Los Angeles FC, scoring nine goals with 17 assists in 89 games. He also played for Colorado.
“Mark-Anthony Kaye is a good addition to our roster and we welcome him to the New England Revolution,” head coach Bruce Arena said in a team statement. “His experiences at the MLS and international levels offer our team a player of quality who will complement our midfield.
“Additionally, I would like to thank Latif Blessing for his contributions to our club. He is an outstanding person, and we wish him the very best with Toronto FC,” Arena added.
Blessing appeared in 15 games for the Revolution, with one assist in 14 starts.
The Revolution, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference, return to action Saturday at home against D.C United at 7:30 p.m.
