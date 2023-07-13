2023-07-14-tsc-spt-Mark--nthony-Kaye

The New England Revolution acquired midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Toronto FC in exchange for midfielder Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot on Thursday

 Toronto FC photo

FOXBORO — The New England Revolution swapped midfielders with Toronto FC on Thursday, acquiring Mark-Anthony Kaye in exchange for Latif Blessing.

Kaye joins the Revolution with 138 regular season appearances in the MLS, including 128 starts. The Toronto native has scored 15 goals with 23 assists and has appeared in three MLS Cup Playoff games.

