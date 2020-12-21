FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution began to solidify its defensive structure for the 2021 MLS season by acquiring the rights to 27-year old Colombian Christian Mafla.
“Christian Mafla is a left-sided defender who offers both experience and skill in his position, making him a very good addition to our backline,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “Christian is a strong one-on-one defender, a talented passer and is comfortable moving into the attack. "
Mafla, has made more than 190 professional appearances over 10 seasons in South America across stints with Atlético Nacional, Atlético Bucaramanga, Boyacá Chicó, América de Cali, Sud América, and Olimpo.
Mafia has played the last five seasons in Colombia’s top-flight Categoría Primera A with Atlético Nacional and Atlético Bucaramanga.
The defender joined Nacional in 2017 and played 78 matches, including 62 in Primera A. He appeared in 11 games in 2020 after seeing action in a career-high 30 league matches in 2019. In his first full season with the club in 2018, Mafla made 18 league appearances and helped Atlético Nacional claim its fourth Copa Colombia championship.
A native of Palmira, Colombia, Mafla spent three-and-a-half years with Atlético Bucaramanga from 2014-17, where he totaled 95 appearances. He also played in 12 Copa Colombia contests for the club during his tenure..
Mafla made his professional debut in 2011 in the Copa Colombia for Boyacá Chicó. He transferred to América de Cali in 2012, where he appeared in 23 contests across all competitions, including 17 in Primera B.
