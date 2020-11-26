FOXBORO — That’s why they play 90 minutes. And that’s why Tajon Buchanan and the New England Revolution find themselves in Sunday’s Eastern Conference semifinal round of the MLS Cup.
“When you go down 2-0, it’s always tough to come back in a game,” Buchanan said after practice Friday as he and Adam Buka scored goals four minutes apart in the first half as the Revolution stunned top-seeded Philadelphia 2-0 for their second victory of the MLS Cup series. “We were playing strong, we were playing confident, keeping the ball,” Buchanan added. “Once we got that second goal, at that point I felt that we started to become more comfortable in the game.”
The Revolution had scored just two goals total in their five previous matches, none of them wins (0-4-1) against the Union. Moreover, Philadelphia was unbeaten and untied in nine matches at home. The victory sends New England to Orlando Sunday afternoon for a nationally televised match.
“They’re Supporters’ Shield champions, the best team in the league,” Buchanan said of Philadelphia. “We knew if we brought the same energy and the fight that we did against Montreal, and the way we’ve been playing all season, that we had a chance to win this game. We did that, and we move on.”
Buksa converted a head from the middle of the penalty-box area in the 26th minute, while Buchanan drove home a right-footed shot in the 30th minute — with both goals set up by Carles Gil. Buksa finished off a free kick by Gil with a header inside of the near post, while Buchanan got behind a Philadelphia defender and beat the Union goalie with a short-range shot. It was Buksa’s seventh goal this season for New England in all competitions, while Buchanan, making his second start at right back, tallied for the third time — but for the second straight match.
“It’s a different position, something I’m learning on the fly,” Buchanan, who is in his second season with New England said. A native of Ontario, he played two seasons at Syracuse before becoming New England’s first-round draft pick in 2019. “It’s not too much different than playing wing. I just have more defensive responsibilities and just picking my moments when I’m going forward.
“I know Carles (Gil) is an excellent player, and he’s going to keep the ball and get me the ball. So when I do pick my moments to go, I know I just have to be clean in the final third and produce something when I get the ball.”
The win sends the Revs into the Eastern Conference semifinal for the first time since 2014, and for the 13th time in club history.
“We knew the strengths and weaknesses of our opponent, and we knew what we’re capable of,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “We went into this game believing we could win, and we did.”
“Last year was his first year professionally, and we knew during the regular season watching him in training that he was a player with a lot of potential,” Arena added of the athletic and versatile Buchanan.
“He knew in preseason this year that he was going to get opportunities,” Arena said. “He’s an athletic kid, he’s technically good, and he’s got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder. He’s a very competitive guy.
“We didn’t hesitate a second knowing that he could make that adjustment there, because he’s played right midfield, which in a lot of ways has similar responsibilities to right back. The adjustment to that position wasn’t that difficult.”
New England has now scored two goals in each of its MLS Cup matches, but has not faced Orlando in the reconfigured COVID-19 MLS schedule.
“This might be a really good point, because you never know how a team reacts,” Buksa said. “We’re definitely very confident and ready to battle. We just need to focus on ourselves, we have our plan and we want to make our plan better than theirs.”
Buchanan celebrated his goal with a back flip, a routine that he initiated at Syracuse. “Ever since I was a kid I’ve been able to do that, and I just felt that if I scored a playoff goal, it was time to pull it out.”
If New England can go on the road, where it was 5-4-1 during the regular season, and beat a team as well-defined as Philadelphia, heading to Orlando is just another match in the Revolution’s quest for the Cup.
“At the end of the day, everyone’s here to fight for a MLS championship, and once you hit playoffs, it doesn’t matter what seed you are,” Buchanan said. “These games are do-or-die. We move on. Now we have another opportunity to go and play this weekend and keep fighting for an MLS Cup.”
