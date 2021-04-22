FOXBORO — The New England Revolution return to Foxboro just in time for fans to be back at Gillette Stadium as well.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” New England forward Teal Bunbury said Thursday after practice, looking ahead to the Revolution’s home season opener Saturday night against D.C, United. “I don’t know what it’s going to feel like until we walk out there for warmups or until that first whistle goes and the national anthem is being played,
“I think that’s when it might hit all of us. Like ‘OK, this is what it’s supposed to feel like to have our fans here again supporting us.’ And it’s not just for us, but for the fans as well. It’s going to be different for them since they haven’t been to a game in over a year. I think they might be even more excited than we are.”
Fans of the Revolution haven’t been inside of Gillette Stadium to watch an MLS match since New England’s 2020 MLS season opener on March 7 against Chicago. The crowd at Gillette, which seats 65,878, will be limited to 12 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions with a maximum of 8,000 fans allowed.
New England is seeking to take at least a point in its Foxboro debut for the 14th time in its last 15 matches. The Revolution have lost just once (7-1-6) in their last 14 debut matches in Foxboro.
Bunbury recalled his first home match at Gillette Stadium in 2014 as a member of the Revolution after four seasons with Sporting Kansas City.
“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” Bunbury said. ”This is my home now and I think the fans really welcomed me. I’m so grateful that I’m here and that this is my home. I’ve got a lot of love for New England.”
New England yielded two goals to Chicago before working up a sweat.
“It’d be hard for us to do what we did in Chicago again,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “I’m never 100 percent sure, but I would think we’re going to start the game in better form than we did in Chicago.”
D.C. United beat NYCFC in its first match.
“I think they’ll come into Foxboro with a lot of confidence,” Arena said. “They’ll be a tough team to play. They play with a lot of energy, a lot of commitment on the defensive end of the field. They’re going to be a team that’s difficult to break down.”
New England tied at Chicago in its season debut last weekend. The Revolution have fared well of late against D.C. United, going 3-0-3 in six matches.
Bunbury, like the rest of the Revolution, were baffled by their poor first-half performance, but encouraged by their second-half rally.
“It’s more indicative of now we’ve got to figure out what our strengths and weaknesses are, what we can improve on,” Bunbury said. “Things that we’re really taking into account that if we want to be the best team we can be. We have to make sure we’re focusing on those little things”
Arena coached D.C. United from 1996-98, winning 65 matches over that span and taking the club to its first two MLS Cup championships in 1996 and 1997.
“That’s our goal (MLS Cup) and I think having fans in the stands is going to be a big proponent of that,” Bunbury said. “I think missing out on having fans will be giving us that extra boost when we need it most.”
