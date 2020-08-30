FOXBORO — In stoppage time alone at the conclusion of the MLS match, the New England Revolution generated half of their six corner kicks.
And did so with the New York Red Bulls being a man shy on the turf at Gillette Stadium Saturday due to an extra-time red card.
And yet the Revolution were unable to score, unable to secure three points, and had to settle for a 1-1 stalemate — the club’s fourth tie in its last six matches.
New England (2-1-5) may be unbeaten in its last seven regular-season matches after a season-opening one-goal loss back in February to Montreal, but the Revolution are just 0-0-3 in a trio of matches in Foxboro and have scored more than one goal just once this season.
“I think teams generally spend time on their restarts, corner kicks, free kicks, free kicks around the (defense), free kicks in wide positions, even penalties at times,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of the Revolution’s attention to detail on set pieces, but without a result in extra time Saturday. “Teams will practice those.”
Gustavo Bou scored his team-best third goal of the season for New England in the 41st minute, while the Revolution kept the Red Bulls off of the scoreboard over the final 55 minutes, plus stoppage time. The Red Bulls have won just four times in their previous 26 visits to Gillette Stadium.
Alex Buttner, Kelyn Rowe, Diego Fagundez and Bou regularly take turns addressing the ball for New England on restarts, the set pieces. But, as has been the case throughout the season, finishing off chances has been a thorny issue.
“We do work on them,” Arena said. “Every team’s a little different, and there’s different methods of defending corner kicks, so we have different options depending on the opponent and how they play defending corners.
“We’ll spend time on that as we do all as our defending corners, which I think is very important. I think this year our defending set pieces have been excellent, when last year they were, at times, poor. I think our team’s getting better, we’re going to be able to score goals at a run or play as well.”
New England generated 12 of its 14 shots inside the penalty box and generally had the better run of play — as a 515-332 advantage in passes (a 67-percent success rate too) and a 61-percent advantage in possession time would attest.
“We definitely need to be winning these games, score goals, so that we can come away with three points.” Richie Williams, the Revolution assistant coach added. ”You can take positives out of the game — these opportunities that we are creating in the final third of the field, having the ability to take these opportunities.”
The expression in Bou’s eyes was the ideal sentiment. “It wasn’t the result we were looking for at home. We played the crosses and we played the long ball. In the second half we tried to keep our rhythm. We had a few chances there at the end, but ultimately we fell short.”
Taking just six of a possible 15 points over the past five matches is leaving New England without a measuring stick for MLS playoff consideration.
The Revolution have trailed for merely 16 minutes in the season thus far, falling behind just twice.
“So it’s probably going to be about how we can tweak our style of play against certain teams, to try to throw that other team off,” Teal Bunbury, New England’s right-side striker said. “It’s just being aware that we might know what this team’s going to bring — we know their tendencies, but they could change. So we have to deal with that adversity.”
Bunbury’s 36 career goals (14 match-winners) is No. 8 on the Revolution’s all-time list, one goal away from tying Shalrie Joseph and Patrick Noonan for the No. 7 spot. But all that is moot without putting the ball in the net with some regularity.
“Being mentally checked in is going to be really important for us, and not taking anything for granted,” Bunbury added. “These games are important.
“We’ve got to become a little more clinical in front of the goal,” Bunbury added. “One of the biggest things is knowing that we can do it. The goals are going to come when we’re being put in those good positions to finish chances off. We need to make sure that we’re getting points out of all of these games. It’s not going to be good enough dropping points.”
