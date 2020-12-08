FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution began the process of altering their roster for the 2021 season by not exercising the options on contracts for seven players, including Cristian Penilla, while five other players, including Diego Fagundez are without contracts.
The Revolution have 13 players under contract for next season, while five other players had their contract options exercised by New England -- Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Carles Gil, Brad Knighton and Collin Verfurth.
"We brought in more players mid-year, so it wasn’t going to be the team we had in the beginning," Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. "In my own mind, I almost discount the regular season, because I think it was such a difficult regular season for everyone."
Members of the current roster with guaranteed contracts with New England for the 2021 season are Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Alexander Büttner, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Matt Polster, Justin Rennicks, Damian Rivera and Matt Turner.
The Revolution did not exercise contract options on seven players from the 2020 roster -- Isaac Angking, Jeff Caldwell, Nicolas Firmino, Kekuta Manneh, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic and Penilla.
Fagundez, one of the Revolution's home-grown players and a longtime favorite, is out of contract, along with Antonio Delamea, Fagundez, Thomas McNamara, Kelyn Rowe and Lee Nguyen.
"This postseason success really puts a stamp on that (progress as a team)," Arena said. "It acknowledges the fact that if we want to make a commitment here with this club that we can do some things in the league. Certainly, the goal is to position our club to win MLS championships and perhaps we’re not there yet, but I think we have a great future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.