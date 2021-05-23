FOXBORO — Gustavo Bou, the New England Revolution midfielder, senses an air of superiority surrounding the club at Gillette Stadium thus far this season.
The Revolution are unbeaten in four matches in Foxboro, taking all 12 potential points, the latest being a 3-1 verdict over the New York Red Bulls, with Bou scoring the equalizing goal.
“I think that’s the mentality that we have,” Bou said of New England’s mindset to overcome obstacles. “Last year it was the opposite way — we lost some games, we tied some games, and we couldn’t seem to get three points at home.
“This season, we wanted to play strong here at Gillette Stadium. Thank God we’ve won all four games here. Hopefully we can continue that.”
New England has won four matches in Foxboro to start the season for just the second time, the first since 2005. With 14 points through the first seven matches, the Revolution have tied the club’s second-fastest start.
Across regular-season and postseason play, the Revolution are riding a six-game winning streak home. New England is two points clear of Orlando City SC atop the Eastern Conference.
“I don’t celebrate a whole lot being in first place in the seventh week of the season,” New England coach Bruce Arena confessed. “The way we will assess this year is at the end of the year, not right now.
“I’m pleased with the way the program has grown. We know we have a ways to go, but, we’re making progress. That’s the good part. I’m pleased where we are right now, but we know we need to get much better.”
The Revolution (4-1-2) conceded the first goal to New York in just the seventh minute, but then scored two of their three goals after a Red Bull received a pair of first-half yellow cards and a match disqualification.
Bou scored in the 36th minute to tie the match, then Tajon Buchanan scored his first goal of the season in first-half stoppage time, and Adam Buksa scored goal No. 3 in the 82nd minute.
“Honestly, I think we came in a little less active than we wanted to for the first 15-20 minutes,” Bou said. “New York played their style and the type of game that we knew they would play. We didn’t have the pressure that we needed in those first few minutes.
“They scored that goal and after that we kind of woke up. We tied the game and then took advantage of the man-advantage that we had, and thank God we were able to win the game calmly.”
Bou recorded a goal and an assist for the second time in his MLS career, and has 14 goals since putting on a Revolution uniform in July of 2019. Buchanan scored his first match-winning goal, Arnór Traustason set up both first-half goals for New England, and Buksa scored his team-best third goal of the season.
“The first goal (Bou) was huge,” Buchanan said. “It gave us momentum to go get the next one, because we started off slow. Everyone regrouped and we knew if we keep pushing the tempo that we’re going to win. Then I scored and from there I was super-confident we were going to come away with three points.”
New England completed 74 percent of its passes and had ball possession for 57 percent of the match.
“The coaching staff just gives us the freedom to go find the game and move into different spots on the field to disrupt their backline,” Buchanan added.
“Now that we have fans back in the stadium, we want to give them a performance every time we’re on the field. That’s major for us this year.”
But Arena concedes that the early results are to be tempered.
“We’re not even completing a third of the season yet, or fourth of the season,” Arena said. “There’s a lot to play for. We can get better. The rest of the league is going to get better. And I’ve said, we’re finishing somewhere between first and fourteenth in the Eastern Conference, at this point in time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.