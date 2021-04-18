The first point of the MLS season has been taken by the New England Revolution, a 2-2 standoff at Chicago Saturday.
The Chicago Fire scored twice within the first 11 minutes of the season-debut match for both teams, but New England tallied twice within a 13-minute span of the first half to pull into a deadlock.
Adam Buksa converted a Carles Gil corner kick in the 14th minute, while Gustavo Bou scored the equalizer in the 27th minute on a cross from Tajon Buchanan.
“I think it’s about character and quality,” Buksa said of the Revolution rally. “If you have quality and character, if you combine these two things, everything can happen.
“We should work on that every time, because the character builds game-by-game. If you know the group well and the group stays together, it’s always easier to win games.
“I would rather focus on quality. Our performance is based on soccer level because we can play better. If we can play on our level, we’ll be able to win a lot of games in this league.”
Matt Turner made his 70th career start in goal for the Revolution and made five saves.
“We started the game very bad; that shouldn’t have happened,” Buksa said. “We conceded two very easy goals. We expected that Chicago would start pretty strong because they wanted to dominate from the beginning
“We didn’t react well. This is the thing we have to analyze. It cannot happen in the future.
“In the second part of the first half, we I think responded well. Then in the second half, obviously it was a 50-50 game. It could have gone both ways. I think that a draw is a fair result.”
The 24-year-old Polish striker is in his second season with New England. He scored six goals in 23 matches last season on 59 shots, 24 of which were on target.
“I don’t like the word that I was struggling last season,” Buksa added. “It’s a natural process. I expected to start better this season. It’s nothing new and nothing unexpected. I think I’m in a good spot and I hope to be getting better and better every game.”
Newcomer Wilfrid Kaptoum and first-round MLS Draft pick Edward Kizza made their Revolution debuts.
“It certainly was not a good start,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said. “To fall behind by two goals in the first 10 minutes is poor. After 90-plus minutes, to walk off the field with a point is good.
“I don’t think we played particularly well. In the second half, keeping them off the board — we kept them scoreless for 80-plus minutes. That part is good. I think when you play on the road in the home opener in any season, it’s difficult and it’s challenging. I’m disappointed that we weren’t better prepared to start the game.”
New England makes its home season debut Saturday at Gillette Stadium with an 8 p.m. kickoff against D.C. United.
