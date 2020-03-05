FOXBORO — The Chicago Fire have proven to be a nemesis for the New England Revolution over the past several years.
New England has won just one of the past eight (1-5-2) meetings with the Fire as the Revolution make their home debut at Gillette Stadium Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the 63rd renewal of the MLS rivalry.
“I think we’re all excited,” New England veteran midfielder Diego Fagundez said after practice. “We’ve been working hard in preseason. Of course, playing at home is going to be different. We just can’t wait to get out there and, hopefully, the weather stays warm for us and we can get a good atmosphere.”
New England, which lost its season opener at Montreal, has a 17-10-4 edge in the series with Chicago in Foxboro.
“We were disappointed with how we played (in Montreal),” veteran defender Andrew Farrell said. “We were happy that we got the early goal, but we didn’t do enough to win the game.
“Obviously, there is disappointment with not coming away with points,” Farrell added. “We had a chance there at the end to tie it up and giving up a goal we wish we hadn’t — off the set piece and the long ball, but we’ve got to move on. We have a good Chicago side coming in.”
The Revolution will likely be without three injured players, goalkeeper Matt Turner (knee), midfielder Carles Gil (foot) and defender Antonio Delamea (hamstring).
“The message was simple,” said midfielder Wilfried Zahibo, “bring intensity, win some tackles, play forward, and help the team win the game. Now we focus on Chicago and we’re going to try to do better.”
