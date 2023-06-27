2023-06-28-tsc-spt-Djordje-Petrovic
New England Revolution goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic stops a penalty shot during a game this season in Foxboro. Petrovic was selected Tuesday to the MLS All-Star Team, which will face Arsenal on July 19 in Washington, D.C.

 David Silverman Photography / New England Revolution

FOXBORO — New England Revolution goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic has been named to the Major League Soccer All-Star Team.

The MLS All-Stars will face Premier League side Arsenal on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Arsenal finished five points behind eventual league champion Manchester City last season and purchased former Revolution keeper Matt Turner last summer.

