FOXBORO — Although the New England Revolution rest merely in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference of MLS for goals allowed, the club has lost just one match thus far.
“We’re staying in games late and we’re keeping the other team off the scoresheet,” veteran defender Andrew Farrell said of the Revolution’s determined mindset on defense. “Going into halftime and going into the second half, I think it’s important for us not to concede early.
“I think that’s when we’re at our best, because right now we have the attacking power to win any game.”
The Revolution (3-1-2) host the New York Red Bulls for an 8 p.m. match Saturday at Gillette Stadium. New England has won all three of its previous outings this season in Foxboro.
“I think the mentality has always been that we want to be one of the better teams in the East,” Farrell added of the Revolution’s strong start. “Every week can change on who’s going to be in first place. It’s important to get the points; it feels great to be where we are.
“We know that it’s a long season and there’s a long way to go, but up to this point it’s good to collect the points that we have.”
Farrell and the backline have not allowed a goal from open play in 270 minutes at Gillette Stadium, having earned two shutouts in the three starts.
Farrell, goalkeeper Matt Turner and midfielder Carles Gil have played every minute of every match thus far for New England.
“Being able to win our home games is really important to get to the place that we want to be at the end of the year,” Farrell said. “But, we got to keep building on that. We got to keep on being cleaner on the ball, finishing our chances, defending better, and all-around just being a better team.”
New England has not won its first four matches in Foxboro since the 2005 season.
The Revolution are 22-6-8 all-time against New York in Foxboro, with the visiting team having won just twice in the series over the past 13 seasons.
“That’s going to be a battle,” Farrell said of the Red Bulls. “They press like no other team. They got some young players and good quality up top.” New York (2-3) has lost both of its road matches thus far.
“We keep on working and trying to get better,” Farrell said. “We’re exploring our depth. There’s a lot of weeks where we play three games in nine to 10 days. So we’ve been rotating guys and it’s good to see how deep this team is. That’s going to help us later this season.
“I think one thing is the momentum from last year’s playoffs. A lot of the young guys that we had and the veteran players have carried on that momentum into this year.
“I think we got a taste of what success was and how well we could play as a team when we play at our best. That’s something that we obviously really enjoyed. That’s something that we harped on and brought into this season.
“I think we added a lot of good players this season that added depth and guys who’ve played big minutes for us.”
