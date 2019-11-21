FOXBORO — The New England Revolution did not exercise the contract options on five players for the upcoming 2020 season, including long-time midfielder-striker Juan Agudelo.
In addition, Juan Fernando Caicedo, Edgar Castillo, Michael Mancienne, and Brian Wright were released from obligations. In addition, goalkeeper Cody Cropper and midfielder Zachary Herivaux will be officially out of contract on Dec. 31.
Also not returning next season will be defender Jalil Anibaba was selected by Nashville SC in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft.
The Revolution exercised the contract options on eight players for next season — Isaac Angking, Teal Bunbury, Luis Caicedo, Antonio Delamea, Diego Fagundez, Andrew Farrell, Cristian Penilla, and Wilfried Zahibo.
The 10 players who are already under contract include Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell, Nicolas Firmino, Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Brad Knighton, Justin Rennicks, and Matt Turner.
In addition, two players signed during the 2019 offseason have guaranteed contracts for 2020: Alexander Büttner and Damian Rivera.
