FOXBORO — Address all concerns to the New England Revolution, 1776 Revolution Way, Foxboro, MA 02035.
The MLS franchise unveiled its new $35-million training complex Monday, spanning 68 acres in the wetlands behind Gillette Stadium, which is also the home of the New England Patriots.
The 30,000-square-foot facility has three natural-grass fields to serve the needs of the MLS team, the Revolution Academy teams, technical staff and the New England front office.
Two local corporations were heavily involved in the development of the complex: the Foxboro-based civil engineering firm Pare Corporation, and the field-design and construction-management team of Wrentham-based Sports Turf Specialties.
“This new facility positions us to ensure we are continually improving and providing players with best-in-class resources to compete for championships,” Patriots and Revolution owner Bob Kraft said.
The Revolution Training Center, designed by Populous, features 226,500 square feet of newly constructed grass fields, including one equipped with heating technology, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a spacious team lounge and dining room, a cardio training hill, and a hydrotherapy room.
Also, the Revolution will have a new 1,200-square-foot locker room, while also serving the needs of the United Soccer League team and the Revolution Academy teams.
“The opening of this state-of-the-art training facility is an important moment in the history of our club, while serving as a center for New England’s next generation of soccer players to develop to their full potential,” Kraft added.
The complex boasts three natural-grass training fields, including two newly constructed fields. A third field, originally opened in August 2017, is now dedicated to the Revolution Academy.
The “north” field is equipped with the latest in field-heating technology, a 15-million-BTU glycol-based heating system that was custom-designed for New England. More than 31 miles of three-quarter-inch tubing snakes beneath the playing surface, providing unrivaled temperature management, allowing the club to train outdoors all year long.
The Revolution broke ground on the 68-acre parcel in October 2018. With much of the land consisting of wetlands and riverfront under local, state, and federal protections, the club took great care to preserve and embrace the site’s natural New England aesthetic.
Specially engineered soils and native wetland and upland seed mixes were used to minimize the impact on any developed land. In total, the club replanted more than 350 native trees, 550 shrubs, and over 1,000 grasses and herbaceous ground cover plants on the property.
Key partners in the design and development of the new facility, in addition to the Pare Corp. and Sports Turf Specialties, were the landscape architecture and engineering firm Activitas of Dedham, the civil engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin of Watertown, and Irrigation Consulting, Inc. of Nashua, N.H..
The Revolution First Team will convene at the training center in January to commence preseason training ahead of the original MLS side’s 25th season. New England opens its home season March 7 at Gillette.
