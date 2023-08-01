FOXBORO — The New England Revolution have placed head coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday.
Arena’s leave is a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks attributed to him.
The team was told on Sunday he would be absent for an undetermined amount of time, according to a report from The Athletic.
“The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation,” the Revolution said in its release.
Technical Director Curt Onalfo and assistant coach Richie Williams assume control of the team in Arena’s absence. The Revs play Thursday night in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 when they host Atlas FC at Gillette Stadium.
The 71-year-old Arena is in his fifth season of coaching the Revolution, who currently are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 12-4-7 record, owning 43 points for third-best in the league.
Arena is considered among American soccer’s all-time best coaches after having coached the U.S. men’s national team in two separate stints, from 1998-2006 and in 2016-17. He has won five MLS championships, three times with the Los Angeles Galaxy (2011, 2012, 2014) and twice with D.C. United (1996, 1997).
He has also coached his clubs to four MLS Supporters’ Shields everywhere he has been with D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy and New England in 2021.
