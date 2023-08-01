MLS Coach of Year Arena= Soccer

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been put on administrative leave by the team as Major League Soccer conducts an investigation into Arena allegedly making insensitive and inappropriate remarks.

 Mary Schwalm / the associated Press

FOXBORO — The New England Revolution have placed head coach Bruce Arena on administrative leave, the team announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Arena’s leave is a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks attributed to him.

