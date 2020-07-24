ORLANDO, Fla. — The New England Revolution are unbeaten in the MLS Is Back Tournament in Orlando and have advanced to the knockout round of 16 Saturday against Philadelphia.
In the World Cup format of competition, the winners advance and the losers return home.
“You play every game to win,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of the win and two ties that the Revolution have taken in the return to competition. Arena has his eye in the return to regular-season MLS play when a schedule and a format under COVID-19 guidelines can be formulated.
“That’s a real positive,” Arena said of utilizing nearly 20 players on the roster thus far. “After we leave Orlando, we probably only have two months left in the regular season, but I’m hoping that these experiences have been good for them and we can count on them a little bit,” Arena said. “We have some depth in a lot of positions.
“I think we’ve used 18 or 19 players to date, which is pretty unique in the tournament. Hopefully, that’s a positive.
“The last game (a scoreless tie with Toronto), we made six changes and I think for the most part they did well,” Arena added of the alterations in the starting lineup and substitutions. “Some of our young players are growing and that’s a positive sign. It’s such an awkward season in that you think we’re really at the start of the season, but we’re almost at the end of it as well.
“It’s obviously not a starting 11, you’re talking about now 17 players, 18 players have started over three games,” he continued. “So we had a little bit of rotation, it’s good to see. We made six changes (for Toronto) and for the most part some guys gave us a really good effort. I thought bringing back our center backs (Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler), they did a good job. I thought a real positive for us in the second half was (Wilfried) Zahibo. he really helped us change the game a little bit. Diego Fagundez played a good 90 minutes. I think (Gustavo) Bou and (Cristian) Penilla contributed as they came in, as did (Justin) Rennicks.”
According to Farrell, ”We’re creating a lot of chances. Obviously we want to finish these chances. We brought a lot of guys in, guys like Kelyn (Rowe), Adam Buksa), Gustavo (Bou), Carles (Gil), Teal (Bunbury).
“All these young guys that we have that can score goals.
“So we’re creating the chances, we’ve just got to put that ball in the back of the net, but as long as it’s zero-zero, we always have a chance to win the game. But a good thing is we’ve only given up one goal in three games.
“As long as we’re creating the chances, we’re going to score. We’ve got guys who can finish the ball, we know that.”
The immediate results are measurable, but Arena likes to look down the road after 90 minutes to, hopefully, a full season. One of the shortcomings thus far for the Revolution has been in scoring goals, just two over the three matches.
After a scoreless tie with Toronto, “We need to do a better job winning some tackles,” Arena said. “I thought in the first half we were in good spots to win tackles and we didn’t have the instincts, the aggressiveness to go out and win the ball. That picked up in the second half. I thought all game we did a good job with defending restarts. We were a little better passing the ball.”
Philadelphia is 2-1-2 overall on the season, 2-0-1 in the MLS Is Back format, having scored four goals during that span. “Once you get to this point, you’ve got to see if you can move on in the tournament.,” Arena added. “You’d like to believe these experiences are all good for the young players as we move on through the season,” Arena said. “Some of our young players, when they get an opportunity to play, have shown well. Hopefully, we’re a little fresher for the next game. That’ll help us not only in this tournament, but as we close out the regular season as well.”
