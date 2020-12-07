FOXBORO — After MLS competition was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New England Revolution never knew that they would take the field again, never mind wind up in MLS’s Eastern Conference championship match.
Coming off of the field one goal shy of beating the Columbus Crew and advancing to the MLS Cup is no consolation.
“We made progress last year, we made progress this year,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “I think we want to continue that. In the offseason.
“We’re looking to bring in two or three players that can solidify our first 11,” said Arena, the winningest (35) playoff coach in MLS history after New England suffered a 1-0 loss. “We got to get a little bit better there. Technically, we’re not as good as we need to be. We need to bring in a few better players to help us in the attacking end of the field. And we can use help in other positions. We’ll do our best to try to make our roster a little bit better.”
Revolution veteran defender and team captain Andrew Farrell said that amidst the winning culture of the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, being competitive is a measuring stick, but advancing to title matches is more important.
“We won three games where not a lot of people had us winning,” Farrell said. “So that, especially with this (pandemic) year, it’s been a crazy year for everybody, not just us, but being able to still play sports, it’s been a hard year.
“Boston fans and the city of Boston loves to win,” Farrell added. “When you’re winning, people start talking about you. When you put in the resources like the Krafts have, bringing in guys like Carles (Gil) and Adam (Buksa) and Gustavo (Bou), the team’s going to do well. We’re in a good spot right now.
“Obviously to keep that spotlight on, we’ve got to come back next year and keep getting into these games and playing meaningful games. Hopefully next year we can have a lot of home games and have a lot of our fans there.”
New England generated just 10 shots in the match, just four on goal, and were awarded four corner kicks. There was pressure, just not enough sustained pressure, even with 54 percent of the ball possession.
Bou generated a team-best four shots, while Buksa had three. Gil, meanwhile, at midfield completed 42 of 53 pass attempts on his 75 touches of the ball. The trio of Revolution “designated players” played as a trio for the fifth consecutive match and accounted for six of New England’s seven goals in the postseason.
“I think last year when we went down to Atlanta and we lost (1-0) in the first round, but we were probably the better team on the day,” New England goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “We had a lot of hope going into 2020.
“Obviously it’s been a challenging year for everybody, not just soccer players. But we stuck together. I thought we didn’t put our best foot forward (against Columbus). So that’s disappointing. But at the end of the day, I’m going to take some time to reflect. I’m still a little emotional right now because it hurts to lose and to lose when you were so close to winning a championship.”
Turner, who finished second in the MLS Goalie of the Year balloting, notched a playoff-career-best six saves in the match, 16 overall in the four postseason matches.Turner’s trio of playoff wins matched the club record previously held by Bobby Shuttleworth (2014) and Adin Brown (2002).
“I think we’re well on our way,” Turner said of New England being a contender every year. “If you see the last few games we played, those were good teams that we played against. Beating Philly in Philly, beating Orlando in Orlando, and giving Columbus a really good run for their money here in Columbus, all the way down to the final whistle.
“We’re going to have higher standards next year, from the start,” Turner added. “We’re not going to be able to accept mediocrity. I think people now see the culture, and what it takes to be successful in this league and to win and get that ultimate goal, which is MLS Cup. I imagine that preseason will be very intense, and hopefully we can start the year off on a strong foot rather than picking up steam down the stretch.”
New England finished the season with 11 wins and eight ties among its 27 matches.
During Sunday’s match, Tajon Buchanan recorded four tackles, three clearances and one interception in his fourth consecutive start at right back. Rookie defender Henry Kessler posted Revolution-bests during the match in clearances (6) and interceptions (4), while successfully completing 36 of 44 pass attempts over a full 90-minute shift. Kelyn Rowe logged his 12th postseason appearance and eclipsed 700 career minutes played in the MLS Cup playoffs, while “home-grown” player Justin Rennicks of South Hamilton, Mass., won four of five duels in his brief five minutes, his third career postseason appearance.
“We saw a few young guys play really well,” Farrell said. “Guys like Kessler and Tajon (Buchanan) and DeJuan (Jones) all had really good ends to the season. In another year under Bruce (Arena) is going to give them a really good push for our team. And I’m sure there will be guys who aren’t going to be here anymore. But, the team is in good hands.
“I think we still got a few pieces we can add and we can all get better.
“Part of being in sports, part of being part of this team under Bruce ([Arena), obviously this team isn’t going to look the same (in 2021) as it did,” Farrell said. “We’re disappointed since we didn’t win, didn’t bring hardware to our club. We’re obviously disappointed with not being able to play in the final.”
Arena employed the same starting 11 in Columbus as he did in the previous two matches against Philadelphia and Orlando.
“Just a couple tackles and a couple shots on goal and we could be in the MLS Cup Final,” Farrell said, as New England converted 81 percent of its passes. “Bruce (Arena) asked us this last night, if we thought that we would be playing in the Eastern Conference Final, just one step away from MLS Cup, would you believe me?
“We’ve come a long way. You can tell his (Arena’s) winning mentality has been contagious within the organization. And the Krafts also love to win. This is obviously a great run and we’re happy we made it this far, but Bruce isn’t here to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals — he’s here to win Cups.”
