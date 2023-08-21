2023-06-28-tsc-spt-Djordje-Petrovic
The Revolution sold goalkeeper Djorde Petrovic to Chelsea of the Premier League on Monday in the richest transfer deal in MLS history for a goalkeeper.

 David Silverman Photography / New England Revolution

FOXBORO — The New England Revolution agreed to sell goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Premier League franchise Chelsea on Monday afternoon, finalizing speculation of his sale through the summer.

Petrovic will bring in $17.5 million with potential add-ons that will make the deal the most lucrative transfer deal for a keeper in MLS history.

