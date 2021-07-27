Brad Knighton knew that he had to pick himself off of the ground.
After a streak of 325 minutes without surrendering a goal and bidding for a third straight shutout, the New England Revolution goalkeeper not only allowed a goal with 12 minutes left Sunday to Montreal, but he still had to protect a one-goal lead.
Knighton did just that, even if Montreal had a potential match-tying goal in stoppage time nullified by an offside infraction.
“It’s nice being on top and not chasing points,” Knighton said of New England taking nine points out of its past three matches, moving to 10 wins on the season and maintaining its lock on first place in the Eastern Conference of MLS.
“It’s week-in and week-out, win the week, and then move on to the next week,” Knighton said of the club just trying to win challenge by challenge, minutes at a time. “We’re doing it day-by-day, piece-by-piece, and game-by-game.
New England owns the second-most points (30) in MLS.
“It’s nice looking down for once.
“I’ve been here probably 12 years now, and my first year here in ‘07, we had a very good team. We lost in the MLS Cup Final. We were were one of the best teams in the league and winning was a habit here.
“We’re not looking at the bigger picture right now. It was a hell of a week for us to get nine points.”
Knighton moved past Adin Brown for the fifth-most minutes played in club history (4,424) and also surpassed legendary Italian and former coach Walter Zenga for the sixth-most saves (169) in club history.
With shutouts of Atlanta and Miami, the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution (10-3-3) have an MLS-best 30 goals scored this season, standing second only to Seattle in goal differential (at plus-11).
The Revolution also have an MLS-best home winning percentage (.857) with a 6-1 record in Foxboro, and with the victory, New England’s 10th of the campaign, it represents the second-fastest start to such success in club history.
The Revolution had a streak of 324 scoreless minutes snapped in the 79th minute when Montreal scored. It was the first goal conceded since the 24th minute of the team’s July 7 match against Toronto FC, the fourth-longest streak in MLS this season.
“Three points in this league is three points — there’s no easy game,” Knighton said, with New England next traveling to the New York Red Bulls Saturday. “The game in Miami (a 5-0 shutout win) was a tough game. You’ve got to come in with the right mentality.
“Anybody can beat anybody in this league on any given night. You can see that in the results, and you can see that throughout the year. It’s a different league, unlike any other league.”
Knighton made three saves and improved his record as a starter this season to 3-1, while starting goalkeeper Matt Turner is with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Knighton was aided by a defense which blocked four shots and did not concede a goal on four Montreal corner kicks, even though the visitors had a 58-42 plurality in time of possession.
“I’ve said since preseason, I think we’ve got the deepest team that I’ve ever been a part of here at the Revolution,” Knighton said.
“For us to go through the stretches where we’ve got three games in a week, we’ve got international call-ups, we’ve got injuries, guys are going to have to step up when their name is called.
“Guys haven’t played at all this season that have gotten an opportunity and made the most of it, and I think that’s going to be the case.”
As he prepared to back up Turner on the goal line, Knighton never knew when his number would be called. “Guys prepare every day at training, ready for the opportunity to step in.”
Against Montreal, New England made five roster alterations through the course of the match.
“Everyone knows their specific role when they step into that position. So, things should move pretty smoothly,” Knighton said.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys back there (on defense) as well that are going to help the younger guys along should they get an opportunity as well.
“You take every minute like it’s the last. You kind of take it in banks of five if you can, five minutes here, five minutes there.
“Ultimately and hopefully, you get to the 90-minute mark.”
One lapse in a defensive assignment allowed one Montreal goal, while another almost resulted in the tying tally in the 94th minute.
“Once we conceded the chance, it was kind of lockdown mode,” Knighton said. “It was kind of, everybody remain calm, do the small things right that we’ve done the last two games before that, and just being sound defensively and seeing the game out properly.”
Knighton pinpoints the presence of head coach Bruce Arena and his staff for nurturing a new New England Revolution.
“Things have turned around and we’ve gotten to winning ways,” Knighton said. “It’s nice being on top and not chasing.”
