FOXBORO — It has been eight years since Andrew Farrell arrived in Foxboro off the campus of Louisville University as a first-round MLS Draft selection, quickly becoming a building block and centerpiece for the New England Revolution for years to come.
“A lot has changed since 2013,” Farrell said after practice Tuesday at the Revolution’s training facility.
With the Revolution about to embark on training camp and a series of preseason exhibition matches in Los Angeles next week, Farrell ranks fourth all-time among Revolution players in matches started and minutes played, and sixth in matches played.
Farrell leads all current MLS players in starts (236), matches played (239) and regular season minutes (21,042). He has been voted New England’s Defender of the Year in three of his nine seasons.
“I think the league has changed, the organization has changed,” Farrell said of his tenure with the Revolution. “We’ve had a couple of coaching changes since I’ve first been here. I think each and every year, the players that have been brought in are better and better.
“I think we’re a club that’s not necessarily striving to keep up with the league, but I think we’re up there with some of the best teams in the league.”
To that end, New England signed Icelandic midfielder and World Cup veteran Arnór Ingvi Traustason from Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmö on Tuesday to a two-year contract. The 27-year-old back has played 11 professional seasons in five countries.
“I think that’s a (credit) to what the Krafts are doing with the coaching staff, with Bruce (Arena, head coach) being here, and the guys that they’re bringing in,” Farrell said. “A lot has changed.”
New England advanced to the Eastern Conference title match last season while navigating COVID-19 league mandates.
“I think everybody is excited after last year’s run,” Farrell said. “I think we know the level that we have. We have basically the same team that’s coming back. We added some really good players that can help us take another step.
“It’s exciting with the potential that we have and the young players that we have. Obviously, Bruce (Arena) always wants to win — it’s a recipe for success.”
Farrell has played primarily in a center back role, but has shifted outside on both the right and left sides. The Revolution had two veterans depart and Farrell now finds 28-year-old Colombian Christian Mafia as a partner.
“It’s something that I think we want to do,” Farrell said of creating more and better transition. “Push our full backs into the attack and help whip balls into our forwards and our attacking players and get them in good, forward positions.
“The guys we’ve brought in have done really well, and not just the outside backs, but all the guys we’ve brought in have adapted really well,” he added. “We’ve got the pace out there with Brandon (Bye) and DeJuan (Jones) and the wingbacks with Christian, A.J. (DeLaGarza) and Tajon (Buchanan).
“We’ve got a lot of speed on our team and guys who can really hurt our opponents when we keep the ball in play with how we want to play this year. It’s an important aspect of our game where we can send those guys forward.
“You saw in our playoff run when we got guys like Tajon, guys like DeJuan up into our attack and getting Carles (Gil) to feed those guys the ball. It really helps us as a team.”
Farrell played three NCAA seasons at Louisville, appearing in 64 matches, becoming a First Team All-America, Big East Defender of the Year and a finalist for the Hermann Trophy during his final junior year as a Cardinal.
“Everybody that has come in, has come in really fit,” Farrell said. “I don’t know if that’s because of how the offseason was with COVID and whatnot, but everybody has come in prepared. They’ve come in and adapted well. Guys have come in with the right mentality, they’re training hard, getting fitness right, and then executing the plays and the things the coaching staff want us to do.
“It’s only going to keep on getting better as we go out to LA next week. We got some games against some good teams that will help us,” he added. “So far, so good. I think everybody is happy with how things are going.”
