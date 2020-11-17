FOXBORO — Instead of standing on the goal line and representing the U.S. National Team in a “friendly” match against Wales, Matt Turner was in Foxboro, his mindset and focus solely on the next match ahead for the New England Revolution: the MLS playoff game against Montreal.
The 26-year-old Turner, a product of Fairfield University, has had his best season ever with the Revolution, earning New England’s MVP award, the players’ “Player of the Year” honor, and the booster club Midnight Riders’ “Man of the Year” accolade.
Turner established a single-season personal record for shutouts, started in 22 of New England’s 23 matches, and backlined New England to a single-season club record of 1.09 goals-against per match.
“It means so much to me,” Turner said after practice in preparation for Friday’s match at Gillette Stadium. “I’m really grateful and I’ll never take it for granted.
“I’ve had quite the journey through MLS, and even before MLS. I’ve gone through some stuff, so it’s really, really nice to be given these awards.
“To be chosen by the fans and to be chosen by my teammates, it all means so much to me. That’s just something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life, to be honest. It’s hard for me to even put into words now.
“It’s just sort of things coming full circle for me. I’m super-proud to be a part of this organization and to be a player for the New England Revolution.”
While being summoned for a call to duty for the U.S. National Team is an honor, Turner’s loyalty and focus at the moment had to be in New England.
“It would be an honor to play for the U.S. team,” Turner said. “My focus is here though. We’re in the midst of a run to try to make it to MLS Cup.
“I’m a big look-forward, task-at-hand person,” Turner said. “We’re about to play a huge game for the club and we want to move on in the playoffs. That’s where my 100-percent focus is.
“Of course I would love the opportunity to play for the National Team, but that’s not possible right now, so I won’t focus on things that are out of my control.
“I usually use the off-seasons to really think about things and reflect on the journey. It’s been hard to this year to find any time, really, because after every game, you only have two days to sort of get ready for the game after. So you can sort of look at the game you just played, and then you have to look at the team you’re going to play against, and then you have to play the game.
“There’s not a ton of time for reflection, there’s not a ton of time to work on the things that you feel you might want to work on in training, just because all you need to focus on is getting your body feeling good enough to get back out on the field. I’ll definitely take time to reflect, but only once that final whistle blows on our last game in 2020.”
New England has won three of the four meetings with Montreal this season, taking 3-2 and 3-1 victories in the last two matchups.
“You just have to dig deep, and you have to do little things right,” Turner said of surrendering goals to the Impact in three of those four matches. “We know what it takes to beat this team, but now there’s a little bit more on the line. We have to make sure our mentality’s right, we have to make sure that we’re physically right and in a good mental place when we head into the game and take care of little things, and we should come out on top.”
New England is coming off of a shutout loss to Philadelphia in its regular-season finale, while also knowing that it has won just twice in 10 matches in Foxboro.
Turner is in his fifth MLS season, all with New England. Yet he did not make an appearance over his first two seasons after signing as an undrafted free agent in March 2016. He made 20 starts last season, and ranked among the top five MLS goalkeepers in save percentage.
“I think there’s one other game (NYCFC) that I can think of where we just went out and got bullied,” Turner said of the loss to the Union. “I think that was sort of a wake-up call for us. At the end of the day, you still have to go out there and battle, and we didn’t. We got pushed around. The emphasis in training this week is to compete, and so far in training they’ve been really, really competitive. Guys are holding each other to high standards, and it’s been a really, really productive week for us in training.”
The Park Ridge, N.J., native is a candidate for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year as well. He is ranked among the top 10 in his trade in MLS in saves percentage (75.6 percent), goals-against average (1.09), and saves (68). During the season, Turner climbed New England’s all-time lists in ranking second in goals-against average and third among Revs goalkeepers in wins (24), minutes played in net (6,176), and saves (238).
Unfortunately, Turner misses out on sharing his experiences with the fans as the coronavirus pandemic has banned all in-house attendance.
“We’ve missed our fans the entire season,” Turner said. “It’s no secret that we’ve been poor at Gillette all year. And I don’t want to say that’s the main reason, but it’s definitely part of it. We love playing in front of our fans. We just get a buzz from our crowd because teams come to Gillette and they usually sit in and they try to counter.
“They go for one goal and they try to keep a clean sheet. They’ve had some success doing that against us this year.
“I think if you think back to last year and the year before, even when teams were doing that to us, you use that energy from the crowd and you sort of find a way to get that ball in the back of the net and open the game up.
“For us it’s been frustrating to not do well at home, but we have to find it within ourselves to go out there and put on a good performance, put a couple goals away, and hopefully get that elusive clean sheet.”
