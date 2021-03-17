FOXBORO — At 28 years of age, having played professionally in five countries and in World Cup competition, Icelandic native Arnor Traustason was viewed by New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena as a potential piece to the 2021 puzzle.
Even more so because of his age, his experience, his desire to play in MLS and with an affordable contract as an “international player” under MLS guidelines.
“He’s a good fit for this team,” Arena said Wednesday of the Revolution’s need for an outside back. Pending visa issues and his commitment to play for Iceland in international competition at the end of the month, he may not set foot in Foxboro until April.
“We think he’s going to be a good player for us, complement our roster,” Arena added. “He can play in the wide positions where we think we can use some help. He’s experienced both at the international and club levels, and we get him at a good age.”
Upon the conclusion of the 2020 MLS season, after their loss in the Eastern Conference finals, Arena and the staff identified Traustason as a player of interest in early December. “We were looking at a number of wide players, and in the end, we had a couple of players in Spain as well,” Arena added.
“We talked to people in those countries and those clubs, but we look at the video more than anything and make assessments. In my opinion, Arnór was by far the best choice out of all of them.”
The Revolution negotiated with the Swedish team Malmo to release him from his contract. “It took a little bit of negotiating,” Arena admitted. “We had to work with Arnór to make sure his interest was right, so that took a little bit of time.
“Malmo wasn’t willing to let the player go until they were able to bring in some new players in their roster, and then in late February they were able to do that, so that made it a lot easier for us to finalize the deal.”
Because the Swedish league has a similar timetable of a schedule as MLS, “The timing was right to work out the transfer to get him here,” Arena said. “All the things fell together kind of late.
“It worked out well. We obviously had conversations with him along the way, conversations with the agents. These things take time, and we’re fortunate that everything fell into place.”
Traunstason has been a fixture for three seasons with Malmo, collecting 17 goals and 20 assists in 107 appearances for the 2020 Allsvenskan champions. He played at a base salary of $550,000 last season.
Without Traunstason at the moment, Arena has been satisfied with the progress of the team at its training facility. “I think the answer will come when we go to California and we play against some opponents that are of good quality,” Arena said. “That will really give us an indication of where our team and our players.
“For the most part, I have really no complaints about anything.
“Players have given a good effort. They’ve played fairly well to date. We’re excited about going to California and really seeing where our team is at. We think it’s important that we kick off the regular season in the right form and we win some games early in the campaign.
“How do I see how they’ll fit? it’s going to take a little time. We have to get through some important preseason games, and obviously the regular season is going to be an important way for us to analyze if we’re doing the right things with those players and they’re complementing each other in the right way.”
