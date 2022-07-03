FOXBORO —The New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati finished their 90 minutes of their back-and-forth action with a 2-2 draw on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium
The draw moves the Revs to 6-7-5, their sixth draw since the turn of May. The Revs have also yet to concede a match loss in MLS play since a 3-2 loss to D.C United on April 23 and are 4-6-0 in season games since.
“There’s always a lot of things to work on,” Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said on how to improve and gain points in draws. “Our defense could be better. Our finishing could be better, could be a little cleaner.
The Revs got on the board first with a score from Dylan Borrero, scoring in the 30th minute off a feed from Sebastian Lletget to the right of Cincinnati keeper Roman Celentano.
Borrero’s score, going right to left past Celentino into the net, followed a roughly 10 minute stretch where the Revs were relentless in the attacking third.
Two chances from Gustavo Bou, who couldn’t finish on a 1-on-1 and a cross attempt from inside the box, kept the score even.
When asked on how Bou is performing at the striker position, Arena said he’s doing his job despite some imperfections.
Bou stepped up in the second half following Borerro’s removal from the game at halftime due to injury, which Arena said is up in the air in terms of significance.
“He’s doing fine,” Arena said of Bou. “Strikers are supposed to score. He did a good job. He’s not perfect, but he does a solid job.”
The match remained 1-0 until the 41st minute, with Cincy (7-4-7) scoring off a set piece where Henry Kessler was credited with an own goal. The goal bounced off Kessler, past Djordje Petrovic and into the far corner to even up the score.
Kessler missed significant time due to a hamstring injury, and played a planned 45 minutes in a return to the lineup for the first time since May 15.
“I was happy to get out there. A good 45 (minutes),” Kessler said. “Unfortunate with the (own) goal, and obviously I’m disappointed with it, but I’m happy to be back out there.”
Th Revs got back out in front off a cross from Emmanuel Boateng, who was subbed in for an injured Borreo, who found Bou inside the box for a header score. Bou’s touch was just enough to float up and over Celentano, who’s reach wasn’t enough for a stop in the 55th minute.
The lead didn’t last through, as a crucial turnover in the defensive third led to a score from Brenner, with an assist from Luciano Acosta and Allan Cruz in the 73rd minute. The game remained even the rest of the way.
Petrovic was stellar in net, stopping three shots, all with strong chances to cross for goals. Next for New England is New York City FC (8-5-4) on Sunday at 1 p.m.