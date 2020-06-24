FOXBORO — It will have been more than 100 days when the New England Revolution return to the soccer pitch for the “MLS is Back Tournament” in Orlando, Fla., beginning on July 8.
“With all of the uncertainty that’s been around the world the last three or four months, it was nice to have a date, something that we could work towards,” New England midfielder Scott Caldwell of Braintree said of the resumption of matches.
“We’ll be working together to be as fit and ready as possible come tournament time.”
New England will be in Group C of the six MLS groups, along with Eastern Conference rivals Montreal, Toronto and D.C. United.
“We’re going to have to be smart, on and off the field, in these uncertain times,” Caldwell said of MLS-mandated coronavirus testing and restrictions on accommodations and social interaction.
The Revolution were able to conduct full team training in Foxboro “pursuant” to MLS medical and testing protocols that must be determined no later than seven days before their first match.
“Just being able to step foot on the field, we’re all looking forward to doing that,” Caldwell said.
Competition will be held at the Walt Disney World Resort, with New England playing its first match against the Montreal Impact on July 9 at 8 p.m., ending a 125-day absence from competition since the league shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Revolution played two matches before play was suspended, the last on March 7.
“It’s been a long break, we’re excited to get back,” defender Brandon Bye said. “I’m excited to see how it all shakes out. The different style of rules are going to put a lot of factors into play.”
Teams will be rewarded with three points for a win during the round-robin competition, with the cumulative point total being applied to the regular season standings — if and when it resumes. A potential for nine points can be taken.
“It puts some urgency in your training, in your preparation,” Bye said of the importance of being match-ready physically when the Revolution arrive in Florida. “You know that date is on the clock. Once we get down, it’s (business) is going to be as usual — everyone will be ready to play, to compete again.”
A lot has happened in three months away from the pitch.
“The thing is we have already had preseason,” midfielder Wilifried Zahibo said after practice at the Revolution’s training facility in Foxboro. “We trained together for like five, six months. We know the coach, we know the way we’re going to play.”
The “MLS is Back” tournament will conduct a round-robin competition, then a knockout one-game series of matches. MLS team can begin arriving in Orlando as early as June 24, but no later than seven days prior to their first match.
Sixteen teams will advance to the “knockout” style of World Cup competition with the championship match slated for Aug. 11.
“It’s a different format, a very exciting format like a type of World Cup,” Zahibo said. It’s very exciting. We have to be ready when we get there and I think the team is very excited to get back and working very hard.
“It’s a good challenge for all the team and I think we are going to compete and bring the best there.”
The Revolution believe the league has their best interests at heart with nearly two full weeks of training, the MLS allowing for five-player substitutions through the course of the match and with an early morning (9 a.m.) and two evening sessions to alleviate heat and humidity concerns.
“We’ll enjoy being back out there,” Caldwell said.
