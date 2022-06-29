FOXBORO — New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has received a nomination for the Best MLS Player Award at the 2022 ESPYS presented by Capital One.
Gil, the Revolution team captain, received the 2021 Landon Donivan MLS Most Valuaple Player award and was also named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of The Year.
A two-time Best XI selection and the second MVP winner in club history, Gil finished the 2021 season with a league leading 18 assists on the year, helping bring home the Supporters’ Shield with 73 season points with the Revs. The team also set a club record 22 wins with him as a leading force. He was named the MLS Player of the Month in June and led the league with scoring chances created in 130 last year as well — 10 of which were game-winning goal. He assisted eight game-winners, matching a league record.
In 2022 Gil remains a driving force, tying for the league lead in assists (eight) and goal creating actions (11). He holds the outright lead in several categories as well, leading in chances created (61), shot creating actions (105) and successful crosses (51).
All of his achievements have earned him the company of four other finalists for the ESPY award, joining Valentin Castellanos of New York City FC, Jesús Ferreira of FC Dallas and Carlos Vela from Los Angeles FC.
The ESPY’s air on Wednesday, July 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
The Revolution return to MLS action this Sunday, July 3, hosting FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and airs locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV (Rhode Island), 98.5 FM The Sports Hub, and in Portuguese on WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio