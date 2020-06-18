FOXBORO — Nine points in the league standings, a bonus pool of money for players.
It will be more than a series of round-robin preseason matches when MLS teams convene in Florida to jump-start the season.
“I sort of had that date in mind and being able to look to the future and see a clear pathway to what you’re working for — your end goal is so important,” New England goalkeeper Matt Turner said of the June 24 date that MLS teams can begin to arrive at Disney World for training and begin a World Cup-style series in July.
“It will be even more competitive than league games,” defender Andrew Farrell offered of the format and a bonus pool of $1.1 million in prize money.
The top two finishers in each group, along with the four best third-place teams, will move on to the “knockout” stage. New England has been placed in Group C with its Eastern Conference rivals Toronto, D.C. United and Montreal.
“We were gone for pretty much three months and we weren’t sure what it (MLS season) was going to look like, if it was going to happen, if we were going to play any games at all this whole year,” Turner said of the COVID-19 pandemic halt to the season.
“It should be interesting, unlike anything that I’ve been a part of before, but Bruce (Arena) has experience in those type of tournaments, so he’ll know what it takes to get us out of the group stage and into the knockout round.
“Everybody is excited about the prospect of the tournament, we’re going to go down there and try to win the thing. The next month is going to be the preseason again, guys competing out on the field every single day.”
Revolution coach Bruce Arena sees the series as a practical approach to preparing for a yet-to-be-determined MLS season.
“This isn’t a World Cup,” Arena emphasized. “It’s entirely different with the pandemic and the conditions the teams are playing under. But we understand that it’s group play. We’ll have three games, and hopefully we play well enough to advance into the group of 16.”
Training for two weeks in Foxboro will be for developing match fitness for the Revolution, who have been without a competitive match for three months.
“It’s important, it’s not preseason,” Arena said. “It’s for real, so we have a lot of work to do. We see we’re climbing a bit of a mountain right now in our training.
“We have a long way to go, but we’re focused on having our team ready when we get around July 8.”
MLS pitted the 26 franchises into six groups. Upon completion of the tournament, MLS indicated that it plans to continue with a revised schedule of regular season matches followed by playoffs.
The final number of matches and the schedule for the remainder of the 2020 MLS regular season will be announced in the coming weeks.
The MLS medical department and the its infectious disease experts have developed a comprehensive COVID-19 testing plan which will be implemented.
“The guys have come back with good fitness, I think we’re ready to compete at a high level,” Farrell said. “This tournament style is kind of like a World Cup. “It’ll be fun, interesting — we’re excited for the chance to compete.
“It’s important to get our group fitness and what we want to do as a team (going forward through the remainder of the season).
“It’s important, especially with the (Concacaf) Champions League spot. There’s a big prize pool of money and the points that can be won from the three first games.”
Similar to a FIFA World Cup format, the tournament will feature a continuous schedule of matches nearly every day, with games beginning at 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The vast majority of the matches will be played in the evening due to the Florida heat and humidity.
“The first three games are going to be really important, obviously for the tournament, but also because those points will go towards league play,” Farrell said. “If you win three, that’s nine points towards league standings and we don’t have any preseason games going into it.
“This next month and a half we have of group training are really, really important and key to get our fitness and what we want to do as a team.”
“With a new format, it’s going to be ifun and interesting. Everyone is going to be staying in the same spot so you don’t want to be losing and seeing everybody else in the same location.”
After 16 consecutive days of group stage matches, the top two teams in each group, along with the four best third-place finishers, advance to the knockout stage of single elimination matches.
“We got to work at it each and every day,” Arena said of the Revolution’s training time in Foxboro before heading to central Florida. “We have to have a good approach to things and try to simulate game conditions as best we can so we’re ready to go when our first game comes around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.