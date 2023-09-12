FOXBORO — Weeks after Bruce Arena’s resignation as head coach of the New England Revolution, the franchise has decided to shake up the coaching staff yet again.
The Revolution announced in a team statement Tuesday night that Clint Peay will transition from his role as head coach of Revolution II to serve as the interim head coach of the Revolution, effective immediately.
The decision came on the same day that Richie Williams, acting head coach while Arena was under MLS investigation, faced the media for the first time since Arena’s resignation and answered questions regarding his future with the team.
Earlier Tuesday, Revolution players refused to train due to the circumstances surrounding Arena’s resignation. Players met with team president Brian Bilello at 8:40 a.m. demanding more information on Arena. The players also met with Williams, who said to both players and press that he was unable to comment, leading to a turning point in a relationship with players that was already deteriorated.
Players reportedly were not the only ones to have have voiced their displeasure with Williams. Assistant coaches Sharlie Joseph and Dave van den Bergh walked out of training sessions on multiple occasions during Williams’ run as interim head coach, which started in early August. On Tuesday, the Revs that announced both Joseph and van den Bergh parted ways with the club. Marcelo Santos was elevated from Revs II to the parent club as an assistant coach.
As of Tuesday night, Williams’ future with the club was still up in the air. Bilello. Team technical director Curt Onfalo was scheduled to field questions from the media on Wednesday.
Peay has compiled a 34-36-16 record as head coach of the Revolution II for the least four seasons. The 49-year-old sideline veteran has over 20 years of coaching experience and helped Revs II secure a MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs spot. Santos, who has been an assistant under Peay since 2020, previously worked as head coach in the Revolution Academy for several seasons.
Prior to his Revolution work, he was an assistant at Marquette University for 10 years.