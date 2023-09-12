2023-09-12-tsc-spt-Clint-Peay

The New England Revolution named Revolution II head coach Clint Peay as the new head coach of the MLS franchise on Tuesday.

 New England Revolution photo

FOXBORO — Weeks after Bruce Arena’s resignation as head coach of the New England Revolution, the franchise has decided to shake up the coaching staff yet again.

The Revolution announced in a team statement Tuesday night that Clint Peay will transition from his role as head coach of Revolution II to serve as the interim head coach of the Revolution, effective immediately.