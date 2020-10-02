FOXBORO — The New England Revolution have lost just three of their 14 matches this season while slowly and steadily climbing in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.
Carrying a three-match unbeaten skein at 2-0-1 into Saturday’s match against Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium, New England has allowed merely one goal through the past 270 minutes.
During that time, New England (5-3-6, 21 points) has scored five goals, with two of those coming in the final five minutes, including stoppage time of their latest outing in a victory over D.C. United.
“I think we’re always looking for more rhythm and more attacking options,” Brandon Bye said of the build-up from the midfield stripe on. “It’s something that every team in the world does. Again, we’re finding a little more rhythm and guys are stepping up and scoring goals.
“That’s the most important thing and creating chances. I feel like everybody’s stepping up at the right times and doing what they need to.”
The Revolution attack ranks among the MLS leaders in total shots (second at 205), chances created (third, 160) and corners (third, 91).
New England will seek to win its third consecutive match for the first time since July of 2019.
Goalie Matt Turner has contributed to five shutouts, the fourth-most in MLS. Meanwhile, the Revolution rank No. 4 in MLS in goals conceded (12) and interceptions (184).
“Defenses have to start dropping off,” Tajon Buchanan said, “so we’re not running in behind all the time so that opens up gaps for players like Gustavo (Bou) and Lee (Nguyen) to get on the ball and work their magic with their passing skills. I think even with Teal (Bunbury), his pace in behind brings a different feel for the game so it’s been helpful.
Nashville is 4-5-4 and only 1-4-2 on the record this season.
“It’s a huge game,” Buchanan said. “We’re pushing to get into that top four and from there just see how far we can go. If we get three points it’s obvious we’re moving in the right direction. We have to come ready to play and battle just like how we have been in the last couple games and to just bring that energy.”
New England is one of only two MLS teams to have not trailed a halftime this season, along with Philadephia.
“They’re all important,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “I think we have nine remaining, so every game is important. It goes on and on until we get to the end of the regular season.” The Revolution will play two matches within a five-day span in Foxboro, hosting Toronto Wednesay.
“The games are meaningful,” Arena added. “Everyone is jockeying for playoff positions. We need to be successful at home. It’s important to get into a good rhythm at home.
Nashville did not participate in the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, so “they’ve been kind of an unknown,” Arena said. “I know some of the players. They’ve had a good defensive record. They’ll be challenging. They play hard, they play well defensively, so they’ll be a team that’s going to be difficult to break down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.