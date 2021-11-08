FOXBORO — The quest for the MLS Cup, and the requisite waiting, begins for the New England Revolution.
“It’s up to the coaching staff to come up with the plan,” said midfielder Tommy McNamara of coach Bruce Arena and the staff preparing the Revolution for the time off and the arrival of the winner of the New York City FC-Atlanta United match in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
New England (22-5-7, 73 points) has a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed overall in the MLS with the date of the semifinal match yet to be determined.
“However we’re going to train, the games we’re going to play, whether it’s outside competition or amongst ourselves, and then it comes down to us individually,” McNamara said of the period away from playing competitive matches. “We’ve been through a few breaks already this year with international breaks. I know this one’s a little bit longer, but we’ve experienced it before.”
New England concluded its regular season with a 19-point lead in the Eastern Conference for the largest margin in MLS history, winning 10 of its final 11 matches. In addition, the Revolution’s home record of 12-2-3 matched the previous club record set in 2017.
“Teams are teams,” Arena said. “It’s all about building a team and it’s a different league now than it was in 1996, than it was in 2010.
“I don’t take anything away from the team we had this year, compared to having, (David) Beckham and (Robbie) Keane and (Landon) Donovan, as opposed to (Marco) Etcheverry.
“We found a way to build a team that could be successful in this league,” Arena added. “I don’t worry about the names and all that other stuff. I’m certainly pleased with the group we’ve had and the kind of effort they’ve given us,” Arena added. “Playoff games aren’t going to be 5-0, they’re going to be one-goal games. That’s always been the playoffs, they’re intense.”
New England finished the regular season with MLS records for points (73) and points per game (2.15), while tying the league’s all-time best winning percentage (.750).
The Revolution’s five losses are a new club low and only one more than the fewest in MLS history.
“It’s about holding each other accountable around the training pitch,” said McNamara, who has 175 MLS matches to his credit. “Everybody just kind of individually needs to kind of consider what they need to do to be prepared. As a group, as a collective, we need to hold each other accountable and understand that we’re getting ready for the playoffs. It’s one and done.”
Adam Buksa (16 goals) led the Revolution in scoring, while Gustavo Bou was No. 2 in goals scored (15) and assists (nine).
“We need to be a little bit more ruthless on the attacking end and on the defensive end,” McNamara said of the New England mindset. “It’s a big moment (Eastern Conference title, Supporters Shield for most MLS points) for the club, the supporters, to celebrate it coming out of the pandemic, it’s really a special time for all of us.
“It’s going to be tight games,” McNamara added. “When you get moments to win the game, you need to take it both offensively and defensively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.