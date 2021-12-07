FOXBORO — During a record-setting season for the New England Revolution, the one thread was midfielder Carles Gil, who Tuesday was named as the MVP of MLS.
The native of Spain received the Landon Donovan MVP award by totaling an MLS-best 18 assists, while leading the Revolution to 22 wins and the Eastern Conference regular-season title.
Gil becomes just the second New England player to be honored, joining Taylor Twellman in 2005. In addition to Gill receiving the MVP Award, Matt Turner was named the Goalkeeper of the Year and Bruce Arena was named Coach of the Year, joining with the 2000 Kansas City Wizards in earning three such awards in a single season.
Since arriving in Foxboro during the 2019 season, Gil was named to the MLS Best XI teams in 2019 and ‘21, was named this season’s MLS Comeback Player of the Year, and earned the 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year accolade.
“It was fun to watch you, you deserved it,” Donovan, the former U.S. Men’s National Team star said in presenting the award.
In addition to the MLS MVP award, Gil’s expansive collection of accolades since arriving in New England in 2019 now includes two MLS Best XI selections (2019, 2021), 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year, and two Revolution Team MVP honors (2019, 2021). Gil is the first player since Tony Meola in 2000 to earn both Comeback Player of the Year and MLS MVP honors in the same season.
“It’s an honor,” Gil said at Gillette Stadium Tuesday in accepting the award. “Together we achieved an unforgettable season. It’s an honor for me to be named MVP. I want to thank everyone, everyone who works at the club, our coaching staff, our fans and especially my teammates.”
Gil began the 2021 season with 10 assists through the first 10 matches. His 18 assists on the season was the 10th-most in MLS history. Moreover, eight of Gil’s assists contributed to match-winning goals. Gil scored four goals on the season and finished ranked No. 8 in MLS in scoring with 22 points. He also paced MLS with 130 chances created, the highest total in the 11 seasons that the statistic has been tracked.
“He was the guy that comes in and works hard every single day,” Revolution defender Brandon Bye said in praise of his teammate.
“On and off of the field, he was the top guy,” New England forward Teal Bunbury said of Gil’s impact.
The Revolution were 12-1-3 in the 16 games when Gil recorded either a goal or an assist. In total, he contributed to 10 game-winning goals — assisting eight with two winning goals of his own. “He was the best of the best in MLS, what a great season,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in presenting the award.
