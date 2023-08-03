2023-08-01-tsc-spt-Revs-Carles-Gil
Carles Gil of the New England Revolution tries to get around an Atlas FC defender during their Leagues Cup match Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

 David Silverman

FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution needed eight rounds of penalty kicks to come away with a 2-2 (8-7) win over Atlas FC Thursday night at Gillette Stadium to move on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup play.

With neither side missing until the eighth round of penalty kicks, the Revolution fell fortune to a Jose Abella missed shot when he rang a ball off the crossbar. It was the first miss of the shootout, allowing Andrew Farrell a chance to end the game with a score.

