FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution needed eight rounds of penalty kicks to come away with a 2-2 (8-7) win over Atlas FC Thursday night at Gillette Stadium to move on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup play.
With neither side missing until the eighth round of penalty kicks, the Revolution fell fortune to a Jose Abella missed shot when he rang a ball off the crossbar. It was the first miss of the shootout, allowing Andrew Farrell a chance to end the game with a score.
Farrell, despite a number of turnovers in the game, nailed the penalty kick to send the Revs on to the next round where they will face Queretaro FC on Aug. 7.
"Andrew is a big part of our team and obviously he has been here a long time," Revolution interim head coach Richie Williams said. "He's a great competitor and a great teammate and I'm really happy for Andrew. ... What a way to end it in penalties. We're all excited to advance, but it's great for Andrew. He got up there and took it with confidence."
The Revolution, playing without head coach Bruce Arena due to an ongoing league investigation, also played without starting all-star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic due to personal reasons. From the jump the Revolution were tested inside the five minute mark, with backup turned starter Earl Edwards Jr. making a diving save following a free kick to keep the game early the opening minutes of play.
Bids from FC Nantes and Nottingham Forest to grab Petrovic were rejected earlier in the week, leading to speculation regarding his future with the Revolution. He remains with the team, but was not on the roster for the game against Atlas.
"Djordje's situation, we're sympathetic right right now. We're doing what's best for both sides," Williams said. "We felt Earl was the best choice for the game and he showed it in the game. He did a really good job. We're working with Djordje day-by-day."
Following the early chance by Atlas the Revs went down and nearly scored them themselves off a cross into the box from DeJuan Jones in the fourth minute, but a header from Giacomo Vrioni narrowly missed finding the back of the net and instead landed on the top of the net.
Playing out of the back with success through the early minutes, Atlas broke through on a strike from Mateo Garcia, a left-footed shot that got past Edwards Jr. to make it 1-0 inside the eight minute mark. Atlas added to it in the 11th minute off a Jordy Caicedo taking advantage from a bad touch from Andrew Farrell near midfield, making it 2-0 early.
New England broke through in the 30th minute on a play in front where Gil put a shot on goal, had it deflected away, to Gustavo Bou, who put the ball home with the Atlas defense sprawling to cover for keeper Camilo Vargas who found himself well out of position. New England had noticeably a different attitude following the goal and Revs nearly had a chance to tie with a penalty kick, but Carles Gil's fall in the box led to the play going on and no foul called. Going the other way, he was awarded a yellow card near midfield in the 34th minute.
"We definitely did not have a good start to the game. ... we really had our backs against the wall," Williams said. "These guys, they're competitive and didn't give up. They just kept battling."
Neither Atlas or the Revolution had anything go their way until a New England attack led to Vrioni getting fouled inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick in the 77th minute.
Needing to step up and bring the equalizer, Bou stepped up. Going right, Vargas got a hand on the attempt, but the ball got far away from him just enough for Bou to take the rebound and hammer it home to make it a 2-2 game.
Williams said a formation change helped tilt the game in favor of New England in the second half, noting his belief they played better than Atlas in the final 45 minutes of action.
"I think the game itself was exciting, but we did get off to a slow start," Williams said. "We didn't have a good start, but that first half toward the end, last 15 minutes we started to come back into the game. In the second half I thought we were the better team and potentially could have won it in regulation."
The game remained locked through the seven extra minutes of added time, ending on an offensive rush by the Revs where Dave Romney had a look at the goal, but a cross went well wide to bring penalty kicks.
"We're just excited to just win and we hung in there with a draw. To take it to penalties ... it's an exciting way to end the game for the fans and for us. We're going to have to prepare for the next game," Williams said.
