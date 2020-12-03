FOXBORO — Whatever buttons that Bruce Arena has been pushing during the MLS playoffs, the magic has returned to the Revolution.
“Certainly momentum helps, we’ve won now three games in the playoffs and that’s a real positive,” Arena said after practice at Gillette Stadium as the New England Revolution prepared for the Eastern Conference final Sunday against the Crew in Columbus, Ohio.
“Are we good enough?” asked the Revolution head coach. “I think in a single-elimination (tourney), it favors the team that’s the underdog because it’s a one-and-done compared to if it’s over a series of games, whether it’s two games that the league has had in the past or even three games when I first started in the league, where it would be best out of three.
“I think a one-off can favor the underdog. We’re in a low-scoring sport, it’s not like some other sports where you can make up a deficit in a game a lot easier. Obviously, we have to get past Columbus before you can even think about winning a championship, but I think our team can do that.”
New England has advanced to the Eastern Conference championship match for an eighth time, and its first since 2014. The Revolution are now 20-17-9 all-time in MLS postseason competition, while no other coach in MILS history has won as many postseason matches (35) as Arena.
“The pandemic has made it real confusing this whole year,” Arena said of the start-up and quick stop to the season due to the coronavirus, then an on-site return to competition over three weeks in Florida, followed by a re-configured conclusion of the regular season.
All the while players and team personnel have been regularly tested and undergo safety protocol at their Gillette Stadium practice facility.
“I think since I’ve come on board in late June of 2019, I’ve seen a great commitment from ownership and it has certainly gotten the attention of our team,” Arena said of New England’s resurgence. “We’ve worked real hard and it’s nice to be able to reward ownership for what they’ve done to move the Revolution forward.
“This postseason success really puts a stamp on that and acknowledges the fact that if we want to make a commitment here with this club that we can do some things in the league.
“Certainly, the goal is to position our club to win MLS championships. We’re not there yet, but I think we have a great future. It’s nice to see we’re showing progress, that’s a real positive.”
Columbus, 12-6-5 in the regular season, finished third in the Eastern Conference, having the second-best goals against (21) and the third-best goals scored (36).
New England has fared well on the road this season, going 5-4-1 during the regular season and then upsetting both No. 1 seeded Philadelphia and Orlando away from Foxboro in the playoffs. Both New England and Columbus are two of the original 10 charter MLS members.
The Crew staged a pair of one-goal wins in the playoffs thus far, 2-1 over Atlanta and 3-2 over the NY Red Bulls before blanking Nashville 2-0 in last weekend’s semifinal round. The Crew possess two of the most dynamic offensive players in MLS in California-born, U.S. Men’s National Team member Gyasi Zardes (12 goals) and Portugal native Pedro Santos (eight assists and four match-winning goals
“In terms of Coach Arena, ever since Day One, he’s brought a sense of success from his history — something that we can really rely on and learn from,”Revolution midfielder Scott Caldwell of Braintree said of Arena. “He’s really done a nice job in player management and getting our players playing at the best level possible. That’s what you need from a successful team.”
Caldwell emphasized that the resolve of the Revolution players and coaching staff cannot be underestimated in such a turbulent season.
“It’s a combination of things,” Caldwell said. “It’s a combination of personalities and kind of helping bring guys closer together and on-field success, belief, and togetherness. So it’s a combination both on and off the field and I think this team really has it. It’s something that continues to grow as well.”
New England is 23-18-13 all-time against Columbus, but winless in its last four (0-3-1) regular season outings with the Crew. Most important, New England is 4-0-3 against Columbus in MLS playoff matches and 2-0-1 at the Crew’s Mapfre Stadium.
“Columbus is usually very well prepared tactically and emotionally,” Caldwell said. “They like to play and build out of the back, they like their attackers to have some freedom in their movements, and they like to transition quickly.
“Our locker room and our team, we’re looking forward to the challenge to get that much closer to MLS Cup.”
New England has appeared in five MLS Cup Finals, the latest coming in 2014, when the Revolution defeated Columbus in the Eastern Conference semifinal — the last postseason meeting between the two original MLS sides.
The No, 8 seed Revolution could become the lowest seed ever in MLS Cup play to advance to a title match. New England has won five Eastern Conference championships and Arena has won five MLS Cup championships.
New England and Columbus did not meet during the regular season. “ I don’t mind it to be honest with you. Columbus is slightly easier for me because I know some of the players that have played for me there.
“When we step on the field on Sunday to play Columbus, neither team is going to be that certain of each other so it’ll make it interesting and I kind of enjoy that. I’m just pleased that our team is in position to perhaps qualify for MLS Cup.”
Arena is the all-time MLS coaching leader in playoff matches (53) and postseason wins (35). He is 35-12-6 all-time mark in the playoffs, including a 3-1-0 mark with the Revolution.
Arena looks to remain on an unbeaten 29-0-3 in the postseason when his teams score first. He has also gone 10-4 in conference finals and has coached in seven MLS Cup championship matches.
“You not only look at players for their talent but how they’re going to fit in to the environment we have here in New England,” Arena said of constricting his roster. “I think Carles (Gil) is a great example. He came in last year, I obviously wasn’t around when he first came in, but he accepted what the league is and has been a positive influence not only on the field but in the locker room as well.
“The same with Gustavo (Bou) and Adam (Buksa) and all our players,” Arena continued. “The leadership of a Scott Caldwell, a Teal Bunbury, an Andrew Farrell, and go down even to Matt Turner who hasn’t been here as long as those guys. They’re really players with great character and I noticed that immediately when I came in last year.
“I expected it somewhat to be a team (in 2019) that was really divided because of their lack of success but they were nothing but supportive of each other and it’s carried over into this year.
“This year has been difficult with pandemic and the injuries we’ve suffered but the guys have hung in there. I’m not the easiest guy to play with because I can be critical of the players at times. They get a little bit of tough love, but they’ve hung in there all the way and I think their chemistry and character in the end has been a difference maker in us having a little bit of success so far.”
