FOXBORO — The New England Revolution did everything but win their MLS match against Philadelphia Saturday at Gillette Stadium Saturday night, having to accept a 1-1 standoff as the Union netted the equalizer in the 76th minute on an “own goal.”
New England (4-5-4) gained the lead on Gustavo Bou’s first goal of the season in the 75th minute, while limiting the once-beaten Union (6-1-7) to merely two shots on goalie Matt Turner during the match.
“Certainly, we had chances. What more can you say?,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of one point taken instead of three. “Unfortunately, we made a mistake that created their goal and we lose three points.”
The Revolution unleashed a season-high 22 goals, six by Bou before 20,398 patrons. New England owned an 11-5 edge in corner kicks and completed 87 percent of its passes (457) and held ball possession 59 percent of the time.
“I mean, it’s a trend this season,” New England midfielder Sebastian Lietget said. “We do so well against a team that’s very good. We have played against some good teams and we’ve done very well.
“There’s been positives, but the trend is we leak goals.
“We just can’t hold that lead for whatever reason. It is what it is, it’s tough. In the locker room, it feels like we lost. I know we picked up a point and we haven’t lost in a while, but we know we should have walked away with three points.”
Turner, the New England goalkeeper now set to join the U.S. National Team, remained unbeaten (2-0-3) thus far, having to make just one save.
The Revolution are unbeaten in their last five (2-0-3) MLS matches and their last five (3-0-2) against Philadelphia.
“I told them they played well,” Arena said to his players. “Obviously, we’re shooting ourselves in the foot a bit. But, I think that if that’s (Philadelphia) one of the better teams in the league, then we’re making progress. We played a good game. It was unfortunate that we didn’t collect three points.”
The Revolution are off next weekend for the international break and will return to action on Sunday, June 1.