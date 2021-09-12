FOXBORO — Through a dozen matches at Gillette Stadium this season, the New England Revolution have taken points out of 11 of those, with the latest being a 2-1 decision over New York City FC Saturday night.
“We wanted to make this a fortress,” New England midfielder Matt Polster said.
The Revolution improved to an MLS-best, and Eastern Conference-leading, 17-4-4 record, including 10-1-1 in Foxboro and an MLS record 14th one-goal victory.
“Home or away, we expect to get three points — that’s the standard we have now,” Polster said.
The Revolution overcame an early one-goal deficit, taking advance of NYCFC before forced to play a man shy after a red card issued in the 53rd minute.
New England gained the tying goal from Emmanuel Boateng in the 21st minute and the match-winner by Tajon Buchanan in the 65th minute.
“These games (Columbus Saturday) are obviously very important, very difficult,” Polster said. “Teams are trying to get into the playoffs, or keep their place in the playoffs. So, now it’s going to become more of a playoff kind of environment.
“Our level is going to have to raise. The teams that we are going to be playing are going to raise their level, so it’s important that we keep pushing ourselves and keep that mentality of wanting to win every game.”
The Revolution matched a club single-season record for wins in beating NYCFC, which was previously reached in 2014 and 2005. New England (55 points) is within five points over the final nine matches of the season to set a club record for points.
“You’re going to get everyone’s best shot, we’re the first-place team in the conference, first place in the league,” second-year defender Henry Kessler said. “We know that coming in that teams are going to try to take points from us and we’re going to do our best to prevent that.
“There is a little bit of a target on our back being the leader.”
With seven more wins than any other Eastern Conference side, the Revolution maintain double-digit advantages in the Supporters’ Shield (10 points) and in the Eastern Conference (14 points).
The Revolution avenged their lone loss (Aug. 28) over the past dozen matches in beating NYCFC.
“Everybody wants to play in this team, and that’s really important to have,” Polster said. “There’s no player in this group that’s taking days off, or a day. Everybody is pushing each other in training to get a spot, and that’s what you want in a group of players.
“We can rely on just about anybody to come in and get the job done. I think certain players lift the level a little bit more, players like Carles (Gil) and Tajon (Buchanan) have that extra something in their game that bring a spark.
“It’s really important to have everybody on the same page. I feel like we do, and wanting to keep winning each game.”
