FOXBORO — It was a Gold Cup championship, and a ring to be worn a lifetime for the New England Revolution’s Henry Kessler.
Even if it meant coming onto the field for only stoppage time in representing the U.S. Men’s National Team for its CONCACAF title match against Mexico.
Kessler admits, the next ring that he would like to have adorn his finger is an MLS Cup championship ring.
The Revolution’s second-year defender has found a home on the backline for New England coach Bruce Arena, and his international stature is expanding.
“Right now, I’m 100 percent focused on the Revs,” Kessler said at Gillette Stadium where he made his 30th MLS career appearance Sunday as New England posted a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union.
New England (12-3-4) remained unbeaten in its past six matches at 5-0-1 and improved to 7-1-1 at Gillette Stadium, while Kessler and the defense have limited 11 foes to one goal or less.
New England twice took the lead in the match. Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season and Gustavo Bou notched his 11th goal of the season, finishing off a rebound of his own penalty kick in the 39th minute for the match-winner.
New England struck early with Polster, a midfielder, scoring just the fourth goal in his six-year career, in the 11th minute, a right footed blast from the left side to the far top right corner off of a pass from Tommy McNamara.
However, Philadelphia’s 17-year-old Paxten Aaronson, a New Jersey native playing in just his fourth MLS match and making his first career start, gained the equalizer in the 31st minute.
Meanwhile, beyond the Revs’ field, speculation has it that Kessler is on many a European club’s radar.
“Putting yourself up against some of the best players in the world, I think that’s what makes it attractive, among many other things,” Kessler said of the potential for being recruited by international clubs such as Attleboro native son Geoff Cameron did after building his reputation in MLS with Houston and then opting to play with Stoke City in the English Premiereship.
“I think something that makes it attractive is you get to play in European competitions, whether that’s Europa League or Champions League. Qualifying for those is huge,” Kessler said.
Kessler started on the backline with Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye and DeJuan Jones, the quartet on the field for the club’s sixth shutout of the season against Nashville earlier in the week. The Revolution had conceded one goal over a span of 277 minutes played at Gillette Stadium before the Union struck.
“We stopped playing, it was a pretty mediocre performance on our part,” Arena said of the initial 45 minutes, the Revolution allowing eight of Philadelphia’s nine shots inside the penalty box area, in addition to six corner kicks.
Kessler factored prominently twice with defensive maneuvers. He took away a breakaway bid by the Union’s Brazilian striker Sergo Santos in the 29th minute and cleared a dangerous loose ball exchange in the 56th minute, preventing the second Philadelphia tying tally.
Goalkeeper Matt Turner proved his “man of the match” value again as he took away a breakaway bid by Santos in the sixth minute, a point-blank shot by Stuart Findlay in the 19th minute and an 88th minute breakaway by Kacper Pryzbylko.
“Everyone is fighting for points,” Kessler said as New England maintained its lock atop the Eastern Conference, making his 11th start of the season against Philadelphia (7-5-7).
“For a lot of other teams, it’s for playoff positions – trying to make the playoffs or get a higher seed,” Kessler said of the final third of the season. So, points are really important to everyone. As you get closer, there are less opportunities to do so, so teams are going to come out flying. That’s something we need to be ready for.”
The Revolution have the second-most wins at home in the league and the most goals scored (35).
“Not many teams are going to get seven points out of (a possible) nine,” Arena said of New England having two wins and a tie in its three matches over an eight-day span. “This has been challenging, three points is very important. We’ve done well and have a lot of wins and we want to get home field advantage (for the playoffs).”
Kessler’s Gold Cup experience was valuable from an international learning tool perspective, as it was a one-match knockout.
“Being around the national team is always great – being in that environment,” Kessler said. “So, I certainly learned a lot from the trainings and the atmosphere that every stadium came with. I just tried to soak it all in.
“In MLS, we have playoffs, so probably more than most people we get knockout game experience (in Gold Cup matces). Just being in that group was great.”
Standing 6-foot-4 and merely 23 years of age, Kessler has been a formidable presence in his limited MLS minutes. He played three years at the University of Virgina before becoming New England’s first round pick, the sixth player taken overall, in the 2020 MLS Draft.
Of the 21 goals surrendered by New England thus far, only three have been on set pieces (free kicks or corner kicks), two have been on headers and none have been scored on rebounds.
“I think I’m the only person who’s made their debut in a competitive tournament final in extra time,” Kessler said of his abbreviated Gold Cup duty. “It was special for me. More than anything was just, I was proud that I was there and that I was ready if called upon. I was happy to get the cap.
“I think the fact that Gregg (Berhalter, the USMNT coach) put me in so late shows that he trusts me. What he told me was just win the ball, put yourself in the middle on set pieces, attack the ball. Pretty much I was put in there for defensive responsibilities.
“The takeaway was me being ready, less so than my performance.”
