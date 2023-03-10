FOXBORO — Now in uncharted territory, the New England Revolution are looking to again achieve something that prior Revs teams have not done before — start out 3-0.
This weekend, the Revs are out West, visiting a tough Los Angeles FC team on Sunday night (10:30 p.m., TV: Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass). Like the Revolution, LAFC is also 2-0 and has U.S. Men’s National Team defender Aaron Long on its back line.
Players of interest for LAFC include winger forward Carlos Vela, who netted a penalty kick last week against Portland. In total, 10 of last season’s MLS Cup-winning LAFC lineup are back this year, and are one of the odds-on favorites with Vegas odds makers to again make a push for a league title.
LAFC is good, but is without last season’s leader in goals Cristian Arango and Gareth Bale, so their attempt at reloading for another run is still to be seen.
The Revolution beat up on Houston last weekend, winning much of the game at midfield to help feed an attack that had multiple chances beyond the final score. Dylan Borrero, Bobby Wood and Brandon Bye all found twine in the win. Borrero in particular impressed with his lurking ability around the goal awaiting the cross, and should again find himself in front awaiting a chance to score from inside the box.
On top of that, the New England defense last week was strong, albeit against a lesser Houston club. This week the team will be pressed and will likely face a possession deficit, so the Revs will likely build up its attack after a won possession with a lower pace to wait for the opening. Regroup and counter with possession-based soccer, a tactic they’ve used before and will certainly use again.
The Revs will have their hands full, for sure, but there’s a path for victory if the Revs can force LA into foul or card trouble. Houston racked up fouls and cards quickly last week, but LA will be more disciplined on its home turf.
On Friday, Revs head coach Bruce Arena said that Gustavo Bou will be back in the lineup for Sunday night and will help strengthen a forward group that has shown some promise early in the season.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.