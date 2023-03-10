FOXBORO — Now in uncharted territory, the New England Revolution are looking to again achieve something that prior Revs teams have not done before — start out 3-0.

This weekend, the Revs are out West, visiting a tough Los Angeles FC team on Sunday night (10:30 p.m., TV: Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass). Like the Revolution, LAFC is also 2-0 and has U.S. Men’s National Team defender Aaron Long on its back line.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.