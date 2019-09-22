FOXBORO – The predicament for the New England Revolution is that they are now on the second leg of a three match in eight day span.
More troubling is that the Revolution is without a win in its last four outings (0-1-3). Instead of potentially taking a maximum 12 points with victories in that quartet of matches, New England took merely three and finds itself in a precarious position for the MLS playoffs.
“It’s so tight right now, we’ll take the point for now,” Gustavo Bou said after New England had to settle for one point in a 0-0 deadlock with Real Salt Lake Saturday at Gillette Stadium. “A tie at home isn’t going to do you much good.”
New England out-shot RSL by a 23-9 margin, while having strikes by Carles Gil (at 7) and Brandon Bye (at 85) hit the crossbar.
The Revolution (10-10-11; 41 points) are three points behind the New York Red Bulls and three points ahead of Chicago (with a match in hand) in the Eastern Conference standings. New England visits Portland Wednesday and returns to Foxboro for a Sunday matinee with NYCFC.
“You’re in the thick of things, you want to get points,” Bruce Arena, the New England coach said, the Revolution suffering their ninth shutout of the season.
The three points were for the taking too against RSL, which is just 3-9-4 on the road this season, while New England has enjoyed a 6-1-4 record against Western Conference foes.
“It’s tough,” Teal Bunbury added. “Everybody’s tired in the league – it’s not just us. So we have to be mentally stronger than most teams.
“We don’t want to really have to rely on other results, we just have to play a little bit better and a little bit smarter. This stretch is going to be crucial for us – we need to be able to grind out results.”
New England is 7-5-4 thus far in Foxboro with only one home date remaining on the calendar.
“We’re worried about ourselves every week,” Bye added. “We have to get the job done to keep putting ourselves in a position to get into the playoffs.”
The potential is there for New England to seize nine points, but the reality is that Portland has 13 wins and is one point out of a playoff spot; NYCFC leads the Eastern Conference and has clinched a playoff spot; while defending MLS champion Atlanta (the regular season finale foe) has 17 wins and has clinched a playoff spot as well.
“When you play this game, you realize you don’t win every game, it’s challenging,” Arena added. “If you want to position yourself to make the playoffs, you’ve got to get some points.”
