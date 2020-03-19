FOXBORO — Following MLS guidelines, the New England Revolution and their member franchises have extended the moratorium on the 2020 season to May 10 due to the corona virus.
According to Revolution President Brian Biello, the Revolution’s “ highest priority during this time remains safeguarding the health and well-being of the club’s fans, players, coaches, and employees.”
MLS sent a directive to its member franchises on Thursday that “in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks,” the league has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time.
MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing the MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season.
MLS is also identifying other available dates, as many franchises share their stadiums with NFL teams. In the case of the Revolution, matches during the months of September, October and November in the past have been scheduled around and in conjunction with the NFL schedule of the New England Patriots.
“The Revolution are in full support of Major League Soccer’s decision to extend the suspension of match play,” Biello added. “The club remains in close communication with local, state, and federal constituents to determine safe protocols and develop the appropriate course for future Revolution games and events.
“The Revolution look forward to resuming the MLS season and playing a full slate of games as soon as it is prudent to do so.”
