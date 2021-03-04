FOXBORO — It’s a common theme why Emmanuel Boateng, A.J. DeLaGarza and Wilfred Kaptoum signed on to become members of the New England Revolution this past off-season.
The free agents all wanted to play for Revolution coach Bruce Arena.
“I think he helped me a lot to like in my first year with him in LA, probably my most productive year, the 27-year-old Boateng said of Arena.
A native of Ghana, Boateng has made 121 MLS appearances with the Galaxy, D.C. United and last year with Columbus.
“I just enjoy playing under him,” Boateng said. “It was a no-brainer when the opportunity came to join back with him.”
The 33-year-old DeLaGarza, a former Terrapin at the University of Maryland, has appeared in 266 MLS matches over a 13-year career, having played with the LA Galaxy, Houston and last year with Miami.
“I look back at 2009 (with LA) and Bruce helped move me along as a rookie and a young player,” DeLaGarza said. “I’m grateful for those guys that they have Bruce here to help them as well, and I’ll do whatever I can as well to help on and off the field.
“He knows this league inside and out,” DeLaGarza said of Arena and his international connections, having coached the U.S. National Team. “It’s (MLS) different than any league in this world. In other countries, if the coach or the team is having a bad year, then you can go spend a couple million to go buy a player.”
The 24-year-old Kaptoum is a product of FC Barcelona Academy, a midfielder that Arena eyed as being a potential productive player in MLS.
“I can tell Bruce is a coach that has a lot of experience,” Kaptoum said after practice Thursday. “He doesn’t speak a lot, but he speaks the truth and that’s what I like about him.
“My teammates told me that he’s a coach that’s very patient,” Kaptoum added. “He’s a great observer and he’s honest with his players. That’s a fundamental characteristic for every player.
“It’s great to know that the coach always has his eyes on you and he’ll tell you the truth,” he added. “That helps players understand what they’re doing right or wrong so players can correct those things and improve.
“I think the team is in a good place. There are great people here, very good players. I feel that I’m in a very good position to give this team my best during the season.”
Boateng was a member of the Columbus Crew which beat New England 1-0 in the MLS Eastern Conference title game last season, so his observations are not from afar.
“He (Arena) knows the league better than I think any coach and league,” Boateng added. “Because he’s been coaching so many times and won so many games, he just knows how to analyze opponents. He doesn’t focus too much on like all the other stuff like outside noise.
“If you’re here every day, you’re focused on getting better and how can you help the team. And just with that with that mindset of always trying to be a better team each day and then just trying to be better.”
DeLaGarza didn’t have any second thoughts when sought out by Arena to arrive in Foxboro.
“You look at this team and there’s very good DPs (designated players) and then very good young, quality players.
“Here (MLS) you have to kind of figure it out with domestic players, with bringing in the right designated players, so you have to be very smart,” DeLaGarza said.
“You just look at the first few days of training and they’ve been very tough,” DeLaGarza added. “To come in ready and sharp and be ready to go from day one and not have to go through the motions in the first few days and weeks of guys being sore and needing days off.
“The faster we can get into shape, the faster more game time we can play in this preseason. “I think it’s a testament to everyone – their character.”
Boateng added that it’s no surprise to hear of Arena’s expertise and then to experience it on a day-by-day basis.
“It was a tough year last year (in New England) with all the injuries that the team had,” he said. “You can tell getting to the end when they were healthy how well they did in the push for the playoffs and what they did in the playoffs.
“We have we have a great group here. I came here a month before the season started and the guys were already here doing their individual workouts. We had at least 15 guys in here every day, coming in and working, when you know they could have just stayed home and shown up on Monday.
“You can just tell the mindset, so that just tells you the mentality of the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.