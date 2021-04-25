FOXBORO – The New England Revolution took three points from their home season debut at Gillette Stadium Saturday night without scoring a goal, beating D.C. United 1-0 on an “own goal” in the 48th minute of their MLS match.
“At times, it wasn’t pretty,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of the result. “It wasn’t an ideal performance.”
New England (1-0-1) returned to Foxboro for a match for the first time in the pandemic-driven 414 days and improved its slate to 8-1-6 in its last 15 home debuts.
“It was really good to have the fans back,” Revolution defender Henry Kessler said. “Hopefully as we go further in the year, we get more and more fans at the stadium as they loosen restrictions. It was good to have them back, to get the three points and the clean sheet as well.”
New England goalkeeper Matt Turner had to make just one save for his 25 th MLS win and 17 th career shutout.
The Revolution started a trio of newcomers, defender Christian Mafla (54 minutes at left back), Amor Traustason (81 minutes at left midfield) and Wilfrid Kaptoum (64 minutes at midfield).
“I think large segments of the game we played well,” Arena added. “I really think it was a difficult game to play in because of the officiating. I think there was absolutely no rhythm to the game, but our guys hung in there and dealt with it.”
New England totaled six shots (two on target), gained six corner kicks and successfully completed 75 percent of its passes.
However, it was a 50-50 match in terms of possession time, while 39 fouls (21 against DC United) were whistle. In addition, seven yellow cards were issued, four to the Revolution – Adam Buksa, Andrew Farrell, Kaptoum and Traustason.
“I thought for the most part, our guys gave good effort,” Arena added. “Defensively, we were solid. I don’t really think they created much.”
New England remains in Foxboro for a match Saturday with Atlanta.
“It was difficult to manage because they dragged the tempo down,” Traustason said. “They made some fouls, they were physical, that’s a part of the game. It was almost like a fight.”
