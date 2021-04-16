FOXBORO — The New England Revolution open their MLS season on the road for the 13th consecutive season Saturday night when they take on the Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field.
Head coach Bruce Arena, the league’s winningest active coach, enters his third season and second full campaign with New England after leading the club to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, its best finish since 2014.
This year’s squad features all 11 starters from the 2020 playoff finale, including the dynamic attacking trio of Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou, and Adam Buksa. The offensive firepower on display throughout the playoff run remains intact, as returning players accounted for 29 of the team’s 32 overall goals in 2020.
The defensive unit, anchored by sixth-year goalkeeper Matt Turner and the center-back tandem of Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler, also brings consistency to the pitch after helping set a club record for lowest goals-against average last season.
New England looks to improve on its 23-27-14 record against the Chicago Fire FC. The Revolution’s last season-opening victory came against Chicago in 2013.
In a shortened 2020 season, New England racked up a 5-4-1 away record, in addition to a 1-0-2 mark in neutral-site contests. Those six regular season wins away from Gillette Stadium tied a club record.
Arena, the winningest active coach in MLS, has a 7-4-2 career record in season openers. He has reached MLS Cup in seven of his 16 previous seasons in MLS.
The Fire won just five games last season, playing home games at an empty Soldier Field. The team's offseason adjustments, however, weren't dramatic. But that's expected as Swiss coach Raphael Wicky enters his second season looking to install his system. Chinonso Offor is an intriguing addition. The 20-year-old Nigerian comes from the top Latvian league. Striker Robert Beric, who had 12 goals last season, remains Chicago's scoring threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.