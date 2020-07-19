ORLANDO, FL. -- As a “designated player” under MLS contract guidelines, the investment that a franchise makes to obtain a player the stature of an Adam Buksa can often result in various rewards.
For the New England Revolution, the result has been two goals in four matches, Buksa's second resulting in a 1-1 tie with D.C. United in the MLS Is Back Tournament Friday night in Orlando.
“I get this question very often, and my answer will be still the same,” the 24-year-old native of Poland responded. “I think it’s still too early to analyze or summarize my stay here in the United States, because the virus stopped everything, any development that I was hoping for, but so far I’m very happy to be here.”
Buksa scored New England’s lone goal of the match, the go-ahead goal in the 51st minute, finishing off a rebound of a Cristian Penilla shot on a header. However, D.C. United gained the equalizer in the 71st minute.
“Obviously, the league is a little bit different than I was used to in Poland, but it’s a process,” Buksa said. “I cannot say I’m in my top disposition right now. I need to work a lot to be better and better.
“I don’t really like talking about my stay here right now, because there is still more and more to come. There will be time for summarizing my stay with the club at the end of the year.”
With the point, New England is tied with Toronto FC for first place in the Group C standings, the two sides to meet in a breakfast match in Orlando Tuesday at 9 a.m. (ESPN).
“Personally, for me it will be a new experience,” Buksa said of two matches within a four-day span, not to mention the morning kickoff. “I’ve never played a game so early,” he added. “I think the difference between the games regarding break, it will not affect us at all.
“I’m curious how it’s going to be like. Normally, we train mostly in the morning here in Orlando, so we’re used to it.”
With four matches overall played on the season, New England has one win and two draws, but expectations are for the success in Florida to build for a regular season, whenever it may resume.
“We need to be honest with each other, and I think (Friday's game) wasn’t our best performance,” Buksa said of New England conceding the goal and the lead to D.C. United. “It doesn’t really matter who scores goals, who makes mistakes -- we are a team and we take responsibility as a team for the result.
“Our plan was to win the game-- we didn’t achieve that, so that’s disappointing. We need to accept the point and move forward.”
Against D.C. United, New England had an 18-6 advantage in shots and was awarded seven corner kicks. In addition, the club completed 78 percent of its passes.
“You know, soccer is a low-scoring sport,” Bruce Arena, the Revolution coach said. “We have a tendency of not finishing well. That’s been a characteristic of our team in the two games here in Orlando, and I’d probably say that was a bit of the case in our first two games of the regular season -- so we need to do better there.”
Buksa is similar in tools and playing strengths with New England’s other designated players, Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil, and admits to needing match experience to develop a cohesive form.
“I don’t really like talking about building chemistry with some particular players,” Buksa said. “I think we have to perform well as a team. It’s not about three or four players who win or lose the game, it’s about the team, as I’ve said before.
“Obviously, we’re working hard. We’ve been working hard to be ready for the tournament. We didn’t have any possibility to play some friendly games before the tournament. I think we are on the right way.
“There is for sure more to come. We demand a lot from each other, same as the coaches do, so we are on the right way and it will show as a team pretty soon.”
