FOXBORO — When it comes down to winning matches in the MLS, New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena believes there has been a favorable formula created at Gillette Stadium this season.
The Revs were back at it again Wednesday night, shining in the second half, with three goals in their 3-2 come-from-behind victory at home over DC United.
“We’re a pretty fit team,” defender Henry Kessler said of another New England trait. “Late in the game, I think we tend to have an advantage. That’s helped us throughout the year.”
The Revolution (14-3-4) remained unbeaten in their last eight (7-0-1) matches, extending their lead over their nearest Eastern Conference competitor to 15 points, and their winning streak against DC United to five matches.
Tajon Buchanan sent the crowd into a frenzy with the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute. Emmanuel Boateng chipped the ball high from outside the penalty area to Buchanan in the corner of the goal area. Buchanan kicked the waist-high ball mid-air to squeeze it past the goalie up against the right goal post to take the 2-1 lead.
“We have a good work ethic,” Arena said. “We like to believe we have integrity. The biggest part of having a good culture is having success on the field. When you combine those other things with some success on the field, your culture builds and it grows.”
“It becomes a good culture,” he added. “We think that’s been important. Organizationally, our team has been well supported. I think our everyday environment with the new training facility has been a real plus. All of those things add up to a good culture.”
Tommy McNamara tied the game for New England at 1-1 in the 49th minute when Traustason hit him with a lateral pass into the penalty arc. McNamara briefly hesitated before zipping the ball into the top right corner of the net.
“It’s really professional, how the players take care of themselves,” said Arnor Trastason, in his first MLS season with the Revs. “Players understand our goal this season. One of those things is taking care of your body and being ready for the next game, even if it is after two games, or a week.”
“The players, we are professionals. And we act like one. It’s a good environment and a good group of guys. It just shows in the games as well and in the results.”
DC United (8-9-3) took the early lead in the 10th minute after Paul Arriola made a successful tackle of Maciel near midfield. Edison Flores recovered the loose ball and dribbled the ball up towards the net, before threading the ball between two defenders and leaving Arriola with an open shot into the bottom left corner of the net.
New England looked undisciplined for much of the match, drawing four yellow cards, including a double yellow card from Traustason that resulted in his ejection in the 72nd minute. The following kick nearly resulted in a goal to tie the game at 2-2, but Matt Turner was able to leap over a teammate to make the grab and preserve New England’s lead.
DeJuan Jones hit the dagger in the 85th minute after the ground cross from Buchanan was deflected away by DC defenders. Jones recovered the ball by the penalty spot and sent it rolling into the back of the net to give New England a 3-1 lead.
Ramon Abila scored another goal for DC in the 90th minute, plus five, but it came too little, too late for DC to mount a comeback.
The Revolution next welcome FC Cincinnati and Attleboro native son Geoff Cameron to Foxboro Saturday for their second match in four days.
“I’d rather be in our position than being a team that hasn’t had results lately,” Arena added. “We have good spirit in our team right now. We know we can play better. We know it’s a rough stretch and different players get to play, but I think everyone has confidence. it probably comes from the fact that we’ve been successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.