FOXBORO — Will the New England Revolution win another home match at Gillette Stadium?
Thus far this season, the Revolution have won just once in eight starts in Foxboro.
“I think we’ve struggled with that all year,” Revs’ goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “ I think we’ve only had one win at home all season. So definitely we’ll look to get us in better form and mix in a win.”
While New England, which is back at Gillette Stadium Monday night for a 7:30 match with the Philadelphia Union, also has five ties during that span, earning a victory at home is a premium.
“Every game’s important, we’re jockeying for position,” Turner said. “We want to host a playoff game. We want to in that top four. Last time they (Philadelphia) got a pretty dramatic win over us with 10 men. We’re looking to right the ship in that sense. I’m not sure I’ve ever beaten Philadelphia as a start either.”
New England will meet Philadelphia for the third time this season, coming off a tie and a loss in their previous clashes.
New England has gone 4-1-2 in its last seven outings, moving into fifth place in the Eastern Conference. However, the Revolution have scored just 17 goals in 17 matches.
“”That’s a point of emphasis for our team, is to get these things a little bit better,” Revolutiuon coach Bruce Arena said. “If we want to beat or compete with the top teams in the league, we have to be paying a lot more attention to detail, whether it’s set pieces or how we play at the end of games, at the end of halves.”
“Every game is different,” said Arena who made eight adjustments to the roster in the last outing. “Those are decisions you have to make on the field depending on the time of the game, the score of the game, the players on the field — there are a lot of factors that go into that/
“It’s just not we press all the time or we don’t press,” Arena added. “There are different situations on the field that certainly encourage it, and others that don’t.
“Over time, players understand that. Hopefully, as we move in the tail end of the season now, we have a pretty good understanding of how we want to play our games.”
New England (7-4-7) has won a single-season record six matches away from Gillette Stadium, which has boosted its Eastern Conference playoff chances with five regular season matches remaining.
Turner has 58 saves on the season, the fourth-most among MLS goalkeepers. The Revolution have allowed the second-fewest goals (16) in MLS.
“Six points in two games but we take a lot of negatives out of them, things that we can work on,” Turner said. “I think that’s a sign of a team that’s looking to grow and to get better week in and week out. We’re all sort of talking through situations and trying to figure out how we can get things right. We conceded in stoppage time in the last two games and that’s just unacceptable.
“I guess it’ll be a low-scoring game, probably a one-goal game either way,” he said of Monday’s match. “It’s just small details- who’s going to step up mentally. Who’s going to limit the amount of mistakes they make technically. It’s those little things. At the end of the past two games we’ve had two mental lapses that cost us goals in stoppage time
“So we’ll look to make sure that we don’t do those type of things. It’s not making technical errors in bad parts of the field and overall. It’s just who wants to win the game more. Who’s going to set the tone, who’s going to be on the front foot, who’s going to be making the harder tackles, challenges, who’s going to be fouling, who’s going to pick up that yellow card, and who really just wants to win the game more.”
