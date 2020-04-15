FOXBORO
Henry Kessler truly can’t go home again.
At least not to the upper East Side of Manhattan for the foreseeable future.
The New York City native worries and calls his parents every day, even though among the city’s five boroughs, Manhattan is the least congested, health-scare wise, in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in America.
Kessler graduated from high school in just two years from Bard School Early College in the lower East Side of Manhattan, just south of Alphabet City and above the Williamsburg Bridge.
But Kessler won’t be taking Amtrak out of South Station in Boston or driving to New Haven and taking Metro North into Grand Central Terminal to get back to New York City anytime soon.
At the moment, it is a risk that Kessler cannot take. Even if it means distancing himself from his family 200 miles away down the Northeast Corridor.
“It’s not safe, the living conditions have been tough,” Kessler said of reports from his family and friends in New York City and from media reports. “They try to get out as much as possible, but it’s minimal. They leave their apartment to get food when they need it and just try to be safe. Take-out (food delivery) is common.”
Being a student-athlete is a Kessler family forte. His dad played football and lacrosse at Harvard. His mon played lacrosse at Villanova. His brother played soccer at Virginia. His sister was a member of the Harvard University sailing team.
Kessler proved himself to be right at home playing professional soccer, earning a yellow card in the 40th minute of just his second MLS career match — his first ever in Foxboro — for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“Those yellow cards are never justified,” Kessler said. “They never are.”
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Kessler started the season alongside New England veteran and captain Andrew Farrell in a central defender role at Montreal in the Revolution’s season debut, intercepting three passes.
“I felt like I did pretty well in both games,” Kessler said of his first two MLS appearances. “The coaches have told me that I’ve been doing well. I’ve been trying to keep myself level-headed.”
Kessler was a first round draft pick by the Revolution in the 2020 MLS Draft, the sixth player chosen overall. The University of Virginia product was one of five players to sign Generation adidas contracts.
A Hermann Trophy semifinalist – the Heisman Trophy or Hobey Baker Award of college soccer — Kessler played in 52 matches over three seasons at the University of Virginia, twice being recognized as an All Atlantic Coast Conference selection, the ACC Tournament MVP in 2019.
“During preseason, I played in five of the games and started four of them, so that was pretty good, I contributed,” Kessler said of earning his spot in the starting side by Sporting Director Bruce Arena. “I think the last two pre-season games solidified my spot,” he added of winning the approval from the New England coaching staff to be a season-opening starter.
This past fall season with the Cavaliers, Kessler anchored a defensive backline that produced an NCAA-best 21 wins, an NCAA best 12 shutouts and the second-fewest goals against mark (0.53) in the nation.
Kessler started 41 matches during his Cavalier career, playing 90 minutes in all 24 matches during his senior season.
“I think that I did pretty well in the preseason, I gave myself a good shot,” Kessler said of earning his playing minutes with the Revolution. “Myself, I’m not surprised. I’m a very confident player.
“I have high expectations for myself, so coming in I knew that I wanted to be competitive. I wasn’t going to settle for not playing (and being just on the roster). I knew that I wanted to start, I knew that I wanted to play as much as possible.
“I wanted to be competitive. For myself, I wasn’t surprised that I showed well and proved myself worthy. Maybe many other people have been surprised.”
Kessler has always served in the role of a defender, throughout his collegiate career at centerback. He was almost surprised that Arena thought it best to insert him in that role for which he is most comfortable instead of camouflaging his professional inexperience as an outside back.
“Outside back is a position that I can play, but I think that centerback is where I’m most comfortable at and I showed well there,” Kessler said of his MLS apprenticeship. “I could see why they would not want to play me at centerback, it can be a tough position to play.
“I think that my size, I’m pretty tall that helps defensively (winning airballs and clearing crosses) in the box.
“I think too that the veterans have done a great job of taking me in and making me feel comfortable. Everyone gets along great, which I didn’t expect that to happen (being a first-year player). They have been more than welcoming. They’ve been willing to help and offer advice.”
Like many of the other members of the Revolution, maintaining a personal quarantine in housing nearby Gillette Stadium, the options are limited to remain in match-playing shape.
“I have a stationary bike and there’s a track down the street from me, so I’ve been going there,” Kessler said of his off-Gillette Stadium limits workouts. “It hasn’t happened yet, getting lost on all of the back streets and roads. But, I can’t guarantee that it won’t!”
Kessler was nurtured in his soccer development with the U.S. Soccer Development Academy’s Beachside SC (in Norwalk, Conn.) and then with the New York Red Bulls Academy.
“Growing up in New York City, you grow up quickly, it matured me quickly,” Kessler said of his daily routine of taking the subway to school. “I was probably riding the subway by myself when I was 11 or 12 years old. My brother was taking the bus and subway since he was 10.”
So taking the No. 4, 5 or 6 (Lexington Avenue lines) down to Union Square, making an exchange to school was one route. Getting over to New Jersey for the Red Bulls Academy required taking a PATH train. Then getting up to Norwalk on a subway line for his other club training was even more circuitous.
“Taking the subway to Grand Central, then Metro North,” Kessler said. “The public transportation is so good. Growing up in New York, you see kids of all ages on the subway. You definitely grow up fast.”
Perhaps an express train to an MLS career with the New England Revolution.
