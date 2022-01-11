FOXBORO — The New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium will host the first two legs of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 matches against Cavaly FC of Haiti Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, both 6 p.m. kickoffs.
New England qualified for the 2022 SCCL as the Major League Soccer’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield winner. The Revolution, winners of the 2008 North American SuperLiga, are competing in international club competition for the first time since the 2010. New England’s appearance in the Concacaf Champions League is its first since 2008,. The Revolution also participated in the 2003 and ‘06 series.
Cavaly AS is one of three clubs making its SCCL debut, advancing to the Round of 16 after winning the 2021 Caribbean Club Championship over Surinamese club Inter Moengotapoe, 3-0. The Haitian side, one of 18 teams competing in Ligue Haïtienne, the country’s top competition, won its only league title back in 2007 and recently finished second in a shortened 2020 season.
If New England advances past Cavaly AS, it will face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between Deportivo Saprissa (Costa Rica) and Pumas UNAM (Mexico) in the quarterfinals.
Each round of the 16-team tournament consists of a two-legged home-and-away series, with the winner determined by aggregate goals over both legs. If aggregate goals are equal, the away-goals rule is applied. If away goals are also equal, the game is decided in a penalty shootout. No extra time periods will be played except for in the title match.
