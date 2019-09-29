FOXBORO — An MLS playoff berth has been granted to the New England Revolution.
“You can prepare all you want, but you never know,” New England coach Bruce Arena said of match No. 33 of the season for New England, resulting in a 2-0 victory over Eastern Conference-leading New York City FC Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
In snapping a 0-1-4 skid, along with New York City FC’s 7-0-2 streak, New England assured itself of no less than the seventh and final MLS playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by virtue of a second-half goal from Teal Bunbury.
New England (11-10-12) put itself into contention for an MLS playoff berth after three missing out the past three seasons, having taken points in 18 of its previous 20 matches, going 8-2-10.
“That’s something that Bruce (Arena) has tried to implement, that no matter what the score is, just try to keep on believing and fighting,” veteran defender Andrew Farrell said. “The second half of the season under the new coaching staff, you can see the fight guys have.
“There’s urgency to get it (playoff berth) wrapped up, also do it our own way and not have to look at results.”
NYCFC had allowed eight goals over its unbeaten. Moreover, NYCFC had scored 24 more goals (61-47) than the Revolution this season. Gustavo Bou’s ninth goal of the season, in just 13 matches played, in the 88th minute provided the second score.
Defender Jalil Anibaba echoed those never-quit sentiments, “everything that’s been thrown at us this season, we haven’t wavered or hid from any challenges – it’s something that we look forward to, these types of stakes.
“Any time that you play at home in MLS, you feel that you should get three points. We know what’s at stake, three points is at a premium for us.”
Bunbury provided the impetus with his sixth goal of the season, in the 66th minute, making a sliding one-touch of a through ball from the right by Gustavo Bou. It was Bunbury’s first goal since July 10, a span of 10 matches — the Revolution avoiding being shut out for the 10th time this season.
Added forward Juan Agudelo, “this team doesn’t stop fighting. It’s a stage where games just feel different — more focused, understanding what’s at stake.”
Corner kicks
New England’s MVP for the season, newcomer Carles Gil, has started all 33 matches, having played the second most minutes of any player in MLS this season. His 10 goals and 10 assists being one of three MLS players this season with double digits in both departments, the most since Lee Nguyen in 2017 … Braintree’s Scott Caldwell has made 198 career appearances, the ninth most in club history … NYCFC was without No. 2 leading scorer Valentin Castellanos (11 goals, five assists) due to an MLS suspension as was 30-match starting defender Maxime Chanot … New England closes out the regular season Sunday in Atlanta … New England had a season high 28,602 fans on hand — the Revolution rank 19th among the 24 MLS franchises in home attendance figures, averaging, 15,996.
