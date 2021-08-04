FOXBORO — It was as stern a test as the New England Revolution might face for weeks, and it came from the Nashville SC, in just the club’s second season of MLS existence.
With the fewest losses (one) and most ties (nine) in MLS, Nashville’s ‘close to the vest’ style looked to dampen the league’s highest-scoring team in the Revolution on a rain-slickened surface at Gillette Stadium Wednesday.
For the second time this season, Nashville SC executed its match plan to perfection, leaving Foxboro with a 0-0 stalemate.
“The whole group just wasn’t very good,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “That’s why the game ended 0-0. This is Nashville’s 10th tie, that’s what the game looks like.
“It’s difficult to break down a team like that, the final pass wasn’t there,” Arena added. “The game is 90 minutes, and sometimes things don’t go well early.”
New England had found its footing in the first halves of matches, but still have taken nine one-goal wins.
“That’s not coming out flat, that’s making some poor decisions,” Arena said. “You’ve to play the full 90 minutes.”
New England has trailed at the half in just three matches this season, going 1-2 in those, and have been tied after the initial 45 minutes in eight matches (4-1-3).
“Our spacing was not good, our passing has been poor,” Arena said of the scoreless first half, 45 minutes of which New England owned ball possession 71 percent of the time, had a wide 338-135 advantage in passes, while completing 88 percent of those.
“Typical of many people, the score usually is how they assess the game,” Arena added. “I understand that. We assess it a little different.”
New England owned a 69-31 advantage in time of possession; a 641-289 advantage in passes (completing 88 percent of those); having a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal; and a 6-3 edge in corner kicks.
New England had a potential penalty kick nullified in the 65th minute by MLS video review after Gustavo Bou fell in the penalty box area, dragging his leg, while an apparent hand ball infraction was also waved off.
New England (11-3-4) is now 6-1-1 at Gillette Stadium this season, while Nashville (6-1-10) is unbeaten over its last nine (4-0-4) outings. Although Nashville has yet to win a match on the road this season (0-1-5), it has taken points out of five of those six matches,
“I think we’re in a good position,” Arena said of the Revolution’s first-place status and in the Eastern Conference since mid-May. “I think you need to go to about 25 games before you have a good feel for where all the teams in the league are.
“We have a lot of difficult and challenging games ahead, and that’ll help my assessment,” he added. “But right now, to date, obviously we’ve done well.”
Other than a left-footed drive by Wilfird Kaptoum in the 45th minute, New England had difficulty breaking through a withdrawn Nashville defense, eight “Boys in Gold” crowding the penalty box area. Gustavo Bou had a corner kick and a pair of direct kicks go unfulfilled as well.
“To get the most out of our team, we’re going to have to start starting game stronger.,” said Teal Bunbury, whose header in the 90th minute was denied. “I don’t think we’re really thinking about it,” Bunbury said of being in first place. “We’re in the middle of the season. Any team would love to be in our position right now, but I don’t think it really matters where we are right now.
“It’s great that we’re top of the table, but we still got a lot to improve on, so that’s I think what our motivation is. We still have ways to go to get better and there’s still a lot of games left to play.
“It’s at the end of the year is when it matters. When the playoffs come, what kind of team are we? Do we want to be a team that wins championships.”
New England had a four-match win streak snapped, but still owns the most victories (11) and goals scored (33) in MLS.
“We’ll just talk about what we can do better on each play, to be the team that we want to be,” Revs forward Adam Buksa said. “There’s a lot of things we can do to improve and grow on.”
Defender Andrew Farrell, who tied Shalrie Joseph for most matches (254) played in a Revoluition jersey, said it was a solid showing on the back line.
“The defense did a good job, we limited their chances,” Farrell said. “It’s frustrating not to win at home. We had chances, we have to put the ball away. If we want to be a good team like I think, we’re finding that out. We want to be a team playing in the cold weather in the playoffs.”
