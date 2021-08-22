FOXBORO — Through the more than three decades that Bruce Arena has surveyed the American soccer scene, through MLS franchises, U.S. Men’s National teams and assembled sides for international competitions, he has never been one to offer much more than a glancing nod to success on the pitch.
“Every year is different, every team is different,” Arena said after New England ran roughshod over Attleboro native son Geoff Cameron and Cincinnati FC, 4-1 Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.
“I don’t think I can lean back on my experience with my past teams,” Arena said of comparison of the 2021 edition of Revolution soccer to other MLS teams that he has coached.
“This is completely different. This environment, this club is completely different than anything I’ve been in,” Arena said in paying homage to the Kraft family and the Revs’ new training facility.
“We have a different type of roster than I’ve seen before. I would say that the only thing you lean back on is your years of experience in coaching and understanding the league.
“This team is different than teams I’ve had in the past.”
The Eastern Conference-leading Revolution (15-3-4; 49 points) now have a nine-match (8-0-1) unbeaten skein and an MLS-best home record (9-1-1).
Moreover, New England has scored more goals (44) than any other team in MLS, owning a seven-point edge for the Supporters’ Shield for the most points overall.
Tajon Buchanan scored for the third consecutive match to put New England on the front foot in the seventh minute, cleaning up a rebound created by Henry Kessler’s cross. Buchanan now has four goals in his last six games.
It was Buchanan who delivered Emmanuel Boateng’s goal in the 21st minute, his fourth assist of the season and the latter’s first goal of the season in his first start of the season — the 12th member of the Revolution to contribute a goal.
Adam Buksa then scored goals in the 33rd and 61st minutes, the second multi-goal match of the Polish international’s career. Buksa’s 10 goals are a career best, moving him into the No. 5 spot among MLS scorers this season.
“Anytime you win a game in this league, it’s big,” Arena added. “At this time of year, it’s important to get the points in the bank, because as we get down to the last 10 games of the season, it’s going to be crazy with teams fighting for playoff positions.
“It’s going to be really challenging. And for us to have 49 points in 22 games is pretty good. And it allows for us to have a few slip-ups along the way, which is going to happen.”
New England halted a four-match (0-0-4) unbeaten streak by Cincinnati. The Revolution scored more goals (four) in 90 minutes at Gillette Stadium than Cincinnati had allowed (one) in its previous four starts combined.
“We’re on top of the table in the league, and if you’d asked me in preseason about that, I would not have told you that that was one of my expectations,” Arena admitted.
Arena made five changes to the lineup. Boateng and Scott Caldwell were inserted at midfield, Colombian defender Christian Mafla moved into the left back spot, Dejuan Jones moved to right back for his sixth career start at the position, and Revolution Academy product Damian Rivera made his MLS debut with 28 minutes of duty.
“I don’t know if I’ve been on a team that’s been able to win like this, rotating guys and making three changes a game pretty much,”said defender A.J. DeLaGarza. “Bruce [Arena] knows this league so well and has created a roster that everyone is capable of contributing.
“Another nine-point week, that puts us in a really good position going into that final push at the end of the season.”
The match was a bit closer than the final margin, as Cincinnati had the edge in possession time (51), shots (13), total passes (471) and passing accuracy (86 percent).
According to second-year defender Henry Kessler, “One is winning in multiple ways, whether it’s 1-0, 2-1, 3-2. We’ve gotten the job done several different ways, whether it’s a more defensive game or scoring a lot.
“Secondly, I think our depth. We had really good substitutions. Whenever you have guys that you can bring in that do really well, it helps. Especially when you have three games in seven days, I think that’s a really important factor.”
Buksa, in his second MLS season, said “As a striker, obviously, I want to score, but it’s not the only duty I have. When I have the chance to score, I try to do it.
“In this league, there are no easy opponents. You have to be absolutely 100 percent in every game to score and control the game. The most important thing is to have the team winning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.