FOXBORO — Even though success, in terms of winning, has been random for the Revolution this season at Gillette Stadium, New England is still in line for an MLS Cup playoff berth heading into the regular season finale against D.C. United Sunday.
With a victory, New England could move into a top-six position among the Eastern Conference members and bypass the single-elimination “play-in” game for the MLS Cup playoffs.
New England (7-6-8) is just 1-3-5 in Foxboro this season, mostly owing to the opposition packing it in defensively and settling for a stalemate instead of contending for three points.
“The obligation a team has is to try to get a result,” Revolution coach Bruce Arena said of the all-foo-often schematics his team has faced. “I don’t think D.C. United will come in here and play a wide-open game. They’re going to do everything they can to get at least a point out of the game. It’s our challenge to counter that. That simple.”
The Revolution and D.C. United are meeting for a fourth time this season, with New England owning a 2-0-1 advantage. However, D.C. United (5-10-6) has won three straight and is in a similar spot for playoff consideration. One of D.C. United’s top players is former PC Friar, Julian Gressel, a former member of Atlanta FC and an All-MLS selection, who has two goals and two assists on a team-best 25 shots.
“They’re still fighting for their spot., we’re clinched but at the same time we want to be a little higher than where we are,” Revolution midfielder Diego Fagundez said. “This is a huge game, especially at home,” where New England has taken just eight points out of nine matches.
“I think we’re not playing 90-minute matche,” Fagundez added. “I think we’re always making mistakes at the end, getting caused by corner kicks, free kicks, something.
“We need to be a little better on those things and if we do that we can definitely win any games. But at the same time we need to be mindful that this is what playoffs are going to be like. It’s going to be a 1-0 game or a 1-1 and then we go to PKs or something. We have to be prepared for that and do everything we can to make sure we’re winning these games.”
The Revolution defense is on pace to set a club record for best goals against average in a season, currently at 0.95 (2006 — 1.09). New England also ranks second in MLS in chances created from set play (49), third in chances created (240) and third in total shots (313).
“It’s hard to break a team that’s bunkering in,” Fagundez said of New England encountering six or seven defenders. “The best way to do it is to try to keep the ball as much as possible, try to have them pressure us a little bit higher up the field so that we can expose the flanks.
“We know that through the middle it’s going to be hard to get through there, but the same time if we play our 1-2 touch and 1-2’s around the box, and get early shots, early crosses in, we can definitely make it happen. At the end of the day, it’s whoever finishes their chances. We might have one or two chances and we need to finish those.”
New England is 0-2-1 in its last three starts, scoring just two goals over three matches.
“The challenge at our end is to play better, executive better,” Arena said. “D.C. United has had a great run as of late. They’ve positioned themselves to be in the playoffs, so they’re going to come in here and be well prepared and gives us all we can handle. Both teams know each other and it’s going to come down to which team can execute better.”
D.C. United has scored 20 goals, just two fewer than New England, so scoring will be at a premium.
““I wouldn’t say they’re anti-soccer tactics, they’re soccer tactics,” Arena said. “It’s all part of the game. There’s a lot of different ways to skin a cat. Teams at times establish themselves with a defensive posture.
“In the game against Red Bull (New York on Wednesday), I think there were some occasions where we could’ve been a little cleaner to try to finish off a play and weren’t able to do that,” Arena added. “That was the case at Nashville as well. The other part of it, two of our better attacking players have been out in Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil.
“As they get back into our team and get fitter and healthier and all of that, they’re going to help us to finish out the regular season and, hopefully, establish ourselves in the playoffs.”
