FOXBORO — At 31 years old, Teal Bunbury tries not to declare himself the elder statesman of the New England Revolution.
But in terms of service for the MLS franchise, Bunbury is like no other on a 2021 Revolution roster that has plenty of potential in the eyes of the veteran forward.
“It’s one of the strongest rosters,” Bunbury said Tuesday as New England began its preseason preparations. “It’s tough to say if it’s stronger than the 2014 run, we had a great cohesive group. I always kind of compare teams to that team. I think, on paper, that this team is right there.”
Bunbury is entering his 12th MLS season, and his eighth in New England. He ranks No. 12 among all active MLS players in matches played (291) and goals (61) to go with 28 career assists.
Bunbury has scored at least eight goals across all competitions in four straight seasons, claiming the 2020 New England “Golden Boot” award as the team’s leading goal scorer with eight in 22 matches.
Bunbury is tied for fourth on New England’s all-time scoring list with 42 goals and 21 assists since being acquired from Sporting Kansas City in 2014.
“I think bringing back a lot of guys that were here last year, we're going to continue to have that cohesiveness and that's the most important thing,” Bunbury said. “I think, as players, gelling with each other and other things you kind of can do off the field and in training to push each other, it’s a very, very strong team.”
New England advanced to the Eastern Conference final in the abbreviated 2020 season as a No. 8 seed before eventually being felled 1-0 by Columbus.
“I think we're extremely confident,” Bunbury said. “We have a lot of new additions -- A.J. (DeLaGarza) is here, we got (Wilfrid) Kaptoum, (Christian) Mafla is about to get here, we got a couple young guys as well.”
Whereas MLS went on a four-month COVID-19 sabbatical, suspending matches before competitions resumed in a round-robin format in Florida, Bunbury sees the squad being more match-fit than last season, when players resumed the regular season nearly six months after stopping.
“I think a lot of guys put a lot of work in during the offseason,” Bunbury said. “It was a little longer than we expected so everybody kind of came in looking pretty sharp and pretty fit.
“I think we can kind of start right away doing a lot of stuff with the ball instead of that dreaded fitness. We're looking forward to this season," he added. "I don't like jumping ahead or making predictions, but I think we have a strong roster.
“We have a good mentality as a group that our ultimate goal is to win championships and I think that's what we're going to try to strive for is each day being better.”
Bunbury is one of many a veteran on the Revolution roster “I myself try to be a leader on this team There's a long list of guys that you kind of look to be leaders on this team,” he added.
“I think that's important. It shouldn't just be one player. It essentially should be every player trying to pick their moments of when they could be a leader, when they could uplift the team, and I think we have a lot of those.
“I think a lot of guys are leaders. You know (Andrew) Farrell, Scotty (Caldwell). I think (goalie Matt) Turner is starting to grow into a leader. Tommy (McNamara) leads by example. Carles (Gil) as our captain, he leads by example as well.”
Best of all, according to Bunbury, will be the Revolution competing in matches at Gillette Stadium with fans in the stands instead of an empty panorama.
“It's huge," he admitted. "It was pretty difficult playing at home without any fans, and we knew the circumstances. We're really looking forward to it, and it can't come soon enough. The Fort is going to be rocking.
“I think the fans obviously understood as well of health and safety. Knowing that fans are going to be back in the stands, I think that's so uplifting for the guys, another motivating factor.
“Guys have motivating factors in their lives, whether it's family, money, their faith, but I think everybody can say that a lot of things that motivate them are going to be the fans and being able to play in front of our fans once again.”
